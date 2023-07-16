An online TV show airing Monday night will look at the case of “the I-70 Killer,” who is thought to have struck at least once in Terre Haute.
“People Magazine Investigates” airs new shows Monday nights on the Investigation Discovery, or ID, network.
This episode, “The I-70 Killer” is at 9 p.m. Eastern and focuses on the the decades long investigation into an unknown shooter who killed six people in the spring of 1992 at retail stores off Interstate 70.
The People Magazine show “digs in as over the course of the investigation a sketch of the suspect is developed from various eyewitness accounts, but police are at a loss … until one victim survives,” according to a news release from Warner Bros. Discovery.
The 30-day shooting spree that occurred in Indiana, Kansas and Missouri in April and May of 1992. The shootings were connected by both locations along the I-70 corridor and ballistics.
Four of the murders were at small shops along I-70 — two in Missouri, two in Indiana. The other two were at a bridal shop near Interstate 35 in Wichita, Kan.
The two Indiana killings occurred in April 1992 at an Indianapolis shoe store and a Terre Haute ceramics store. The Terre Haute victim was Michael “Mick” McCown.
Police have since said that based on ballistic evidence and witness statements, the gun was .22-caliber, possibly an Intratec Scorpion or an Erma Werke Model ET 22.
McCown was stocking shelves at his mother’s store, Sylvia’s Ceramic Shop, when the suspected killer entered the store and shot McCown.
Police also have considered some similarities that could connect the McCown case to the shooting death of Billy Brossman, a clerk at the 7th & 70 Liquor Store on Prairieton Road almost 10 years later on Nov. 30, 2001.
To get started with the ID network, visit the ID website at investigatondiscovery.com
