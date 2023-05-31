Purdue basketball center Zach Edey tweeted Wednesday that he intends to “RUN IT BACK,” meaning he’ll be returning to the Boilermakers for another season in 2023-24 and not entering the 2023 NBA draft.
Last season, the 7-foot-4 consensus National Player of the Year averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists per game in leading Purdue to a 29-6 record and Big Ten regular-season and tournament championships.
RUN IT BACK🔄 pic.twitter.com/oJfQTbX6SP— zach (@zach_edey) June 1, 2023
