The trend of outstanding high school freshman softball players has extended beyond Vigo County, Northview’s Knights demonstrated decisively Thursday evening.
With ninth-graders combining for eight hits, five RBI — that’s all five RBI — and a complete-game victory in the circle, the Knights defeated visiting Linton 5-3.
“They stepped up,” coach Kathy Vossmer of Northview said after the game when asked about her freshmen. “They have to. Half the team [seven of the 15 Knights] is freshmen.”
The game should probably be 0-0 and still going on. The three runs the Miners scored in the top of the first inning all came with two out and were all unearned, and Northview’s response in the bottom of the second also came with two out after a third out probably should have been recorded. And that was all the scoring yielded by Linton veteran Alex Overman and Northview freshman Maggie Krause.
Krause retired the first two varsity hitters she’d ever faced, then walked Reagan Kearns — who is a freshman too, by the way, although she’s also the No. 3 hitter in a lineup in which the ninth batter has already secured a college scholarship. A missed third strike allowed the next batter to reach base, and Addi Ward followed with an RBI single. Kearns scored and the other two runners moved up to second and third on the throw home, from where they scored on back-to-back wild pitches.
Overman retired the first four batters she faced, but then a walk started the Northview rally in the second. Jenna Thompson and Kalyn Rhea followed with hits — Miner center fielder Bradie Chambers making aggressive defensive plays to keep a run from scoring on Rhea’s hit and also on a flyball by Grace Jones — and there were two outs and the bases loaded when Jaelyn Thompson came to bat.
The second of the Thompson twins to bat in the inning tapped a ground ball in the infield, where indecision about where to throw the ball turned it into an RBI single. Kyanna Gardner and Chloe Batchelor followed with two-run singles, and now the Knights were on top.
“Mental errors,” coach Beth Wernz of the Miners said, shaking her head, after the game.
And that was it for the scoring. Krause struck out 11 — two of those reaching base — and pitched around a one-out double by Patty Littlejohn in the fourth inning and a leadoff single by Kylie Cooksey in the fifth. Overman gave up 10 hits but also struck out nine and survived a second-and-third, one-out situation in the bottom of the fourth — more help from Chambers — and two-out hits by Gardner and Batchelor in the bottom of the sixth.
Northview now heads to the Braves Bash on Friday, where the Knights are in a pool with one defending state champion, one three-time state finalist and one defending regional champion, while the 0-2 Miners play Saturday in a tournament at Vincennes Lincoln.
“For as disappointed as I am,” Wernz said, “we did a lot of things better tonight than we did our first night.”
- Name games — Northview’s freshman Thompson twins are not related to the 1980s British band and also not related to Northview third baseman Mia Thompson.
Linton’s McKee twins, Addyson and Alyvia, are so far better known for their basketball exploits, but somehow they are not sisters of freshman Abbigail McKee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.