Terre Haute’s ZaNairae White made an impression at last weekend’s USA Track and Field Indiana Junior Olympic championships at Wabash College.
White, who runs for the Speed U Track Club of Terre Haute, won the 100- and 200-meter sprint races in the 13- to 14-year-old age division with blistering speed. Her time in the 100 was 12.34 seconds, while her 200 time was 25.22.
White’s times in both Indiana Junior Olympic races were faster than the top finishers in last month’s IHSAA track and field sectional meet at Terre Haute North. In fact, White's 200-meter time of 25.22 seconds was faster than five of the top 10 finishers in the 200 at last month's IHSAA state finals. Her time of 12.34 in the 100 also was faster than 11 of the top 26 sprinters at the IHSAA state finals.
White is 13. She'll be an eighth-grader at Sarah Scott Middle School this fall, Speed U coach Larry Hines explained.
The USATF competition was White’s first of the summer.
“She is definitely something special and a different talent,” Hines said. “She’s a very hard worker.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.