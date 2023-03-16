In its last two high school basketball postseason victories, Parke Heritage has prevailed because of its poise and composure.
The Wolves pulled away from North Putnam in a tense, which-team-will-blink-first sectional championship game two weeks ago, then overcame a slow start to dominate a 21-win Northeastern team last week for a regional championship — the sign of a mature, experienced team.
Or not.
The Wolves enter Saturday’s game against top-ranked Linton at the Class 2A Southport Semistate with the look of a mature, experienced team — so much so that someone watching them play for the first time might do a double take when glancing at the roster and seeing that Parke Heritage’s usual six-man rotation consists of one senior (Adam Carrington), one junior (Max Dowd), two sophomores (Renn Harper and B.T. Luce) and two freshmen (Treigh Schelsky and Ethan Tidwell).
Coach Rich Schelsky of the Wolves does have some advantages, however. Basketball fans often say the leader of a successful team is like having a coach on the floor, and the Wolves can say that — without argument — about three of its players, all of whom are coaches’ sons.
Treigh Schelsky, of course, is one of those. Harper is the son of Parke Heritage girls coach Mark Harper and Ryan Luce, B.T.’s father, is a former coach and administrator at Rockville and South Vermillion.
“Seeing how important varsity basketball is, and learning some of those lessons, has helped all three of us,” Treigh Schelsky said this week.
“We all know what we’re supposed to do,” B.T. Luce added.
Treigh Schelsky was a seventh-grader when his father’s team reached the final game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse two years ago. B.T. Luce got his fieldhouse exposure even earlier, serving as “the little water boy” when Rockville got there in 2012 while his father was assistant principal and athletic director for the Rox. Mark Harper’s teams have not gotten that far yet, so Renn is hoping to be the first member of his family to get a medal.
“I was able to be in the gym with him,” Renn said of his father’s teams. “I could do workouts and get better . . . I learned a lot.”
“I always have my dad to come back to [for advice],” Luce said. “He’s been in games like this and he helps me guide through it.”
“It’s helped our love for the game,” the younger Schelsky said. “We’re definitely a basketball family.”
Last Saturday at Greenfield-Central, the Wolves found themselves behind 16-6 in the first quarter. The young players, all in their first regional game, chose making baskets instead of panicking.
“We do have a very offensive-minded group that can shoot the basketball,” coach Schelsky said this week, “and they picked the right time to get really hot . . . once we settled in, we were very good offensively in terms of taking good shots and making them.”
Playing smart, in other words. Like having extra coaches on the court.
“It starts with growth,” coach Schelsky said. “Down 16-6 against a very good basketball team? In November or December, maybe we don’t come back and win that game.”
