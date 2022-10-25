Young Lion ready to conquer Illinois cross country jungle

Here's a fact that you might find interesting, depending on how much you follow high school cross country.
In Indiana, boys and girls varsity races last 5 kilometers. In Illinois, they are 3 miles (equating to 4.82803 kilometers).
Here's another fact that you should find more interesting: Marshall freshman Molly Farrell is fast, regardless of which side of the state line she's running.
Real fast.
On Saturday, the 14-year-old Farrell dominated the girls race in the Class 1A Chrisman Regional (the equivalent of a sectional in Indiana) with a 3-mile time of 17 minutes and 50.17 seconds. She also helped the Lions capture the regional team crown. The female Lions also benefited from a runner-up finish by senior Brooklyn Bender (18:44.04), a 12th-place finish by junior Bethany Jones (20:54.22) and a 14th-place finish by senior Isabel Arthur (21:09.97).
"I wanted to get out with a fast first mile so I could try and keep on a fast pace," Farrell told the Tribune-Star by phone this week. "I also wanted to be at the second mile pretty fast so I could gain a lead on the others. I didn't expect to be running by myself, so it was more difficult to stay on pace, especially on the Chrisman course. I was happy I won and was able to improve my time on that course. The best part was our team won its fourth straight regional championship and advanced to the [St. Joseph-Ogden] Sectional."
"Molly had a great race Saturday," confirmed Ryan Arthur, who coaches the Lions' boys and girls teams and happens to be Isabel Arthur's father. "She took control of the race early and settled into a strong rhythm. Molly won the Cow Chip Classic [also at Chrisman] earlier this year in a Flight 2 record-setting time of 18:08. She bested that time Saturday [by roughly 18 seconds].
"Her regional time is very impressive, considering the rough terrain of the course and strong winds during race time. Molly has raced very well over the past month and has gained a lot of experience running against some of the best runners in Illinois. I am hoping that Molly can carry that momentum and confidence gained by her recent wins into the IHSA sectional and state finals."
In Illinois, there are only three weeks in the postseason — regional, sectional and state finals. No semistate.
Saturday also wasn't a bad day for the Marshall boys, who came in fifth out of 11 teams. Lions senior Randall Robinson crossed the finish line third in 17:06.06.
Both Marshall squads qualified for the previously mentioned St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional, which will take place this Saturday at Dodds Park. That's the same day as the Indiana state finals at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course, east of Terre Haute.
"My girls and boys teams ran well Saturday," coach Arthur emphasized. "During this season, the Marshall girls have had three different girls running in the top spot with Molly Farrell, Brooklyn Bender and Isabel Arthur all taking their turn at the front.
"On Saturday, Molly won the race with an outstanding time and Brooklyn was second with a very strong time. Isabel, a three-time state qualifier, returned and is racing with a fractured fibula to help the team win and advance to the next round of the postseason. Molly, Brooklyn and Isabel all have won individual regional titles [over the years] and it’s an awesome experience to have them all on the same team.
"For the boys Saturday, Randall ran a gutsy race to finish third overall. Owen Burress [54th] and Connor Compton [58th] had strong races to help advance the boys to next week's race."
Bender (who's planning to run in college next season) and Isabel Arthur (who's committed to running cross country and track for Eastern Illinois next season) obviously want to finish strong in their final season of high school cross country, while Farrell should have three more seasons left after this. But that doesn't mean Farrell's desire to add team accomplishments is any less than anyone else's.
"My goals in the postseason are to break 17 minutes and to run with my teammates at the state final meet [Nov. 5 at Peoria's Detweiler Park]," she mentioned. "I love my team and I'm glad that I get to share this season with them."
Farrell's lofty goals go beyond high school.
"I’d like to go to a good college for running, break records and run fast," she said.
Vigo County coaches noticed Farrell's running ability in the Nike XC Town Twilight meet Oct. 1 at the Gibson course, where Farrell finished seventh in a field loaded with some of the top female high school runners from the Midwest and beyond. Her time was 17:49.1 and that was on a 5K course.
"She's pretty legit," Terre Haute South girls coach Jon Lee assessed afterward. "To show up to one of the greatest courses in the nation, in the dark, as a freshman, and not only hang with the big dogs but to compete with them, that's awesome."
Incidentally, Bender placed 37th that evening (18:55.3). That is approximately the same time Linton junior Peyton Smith posted on the same course one week later to win the girls race in the IHSAA sectional.
"The Nike Twilight 5K was super fun to race in and I loved the atmosphere at LaVern Gibson," insisted Farrell, who credits her determination and work ethic for her steady progress this season.
Times for Farrell's four September 3-mile meets were all in the 18s.
"I try to give 100 percent in all my workouts because I know it will benefit me and help me in my races," she added. "My mindset is, if you just practice hard and give your full effort, you will reach the goals that you want to achieve in the future."
"Molly put in a lot of lonely hours of work during the unforgiving heat of June and July to establish a solid summer base," Ryan Arthur pointed out. "She sustained a minor hip injury that sidelined her for two weeks in the middle of August. After getting healthy and working her way back into training, she started to blossom into the runner she is right now.
"Molly’s amazing race at the Nike Twilight meet and recent wins at the IHSA regional, the Patriot Invite in Peoria and the Cumberland Invite were all earned by her hard work. Molly is putting in the work when no one is watching."
Apparently, Farrell has been putting in the work for quite a while.
"I became interested in running at a young age," she explained. "I would always run around the outside of my house and have my dad [Mike] time me. Then I began running in road races, like The Mile on the Fourth of July [in Terre Haute], which for me was really fun. I joined our junior high cross country team in sixth grade and qualified for state, an experience that helped grow my passion for running."
"I have known Molly since she was a toddler," coach Arthur recalled. "She was one of my students in PE [physical education] class during early elementary school.
"The first time I realized Molly was a different caliber of runner was during the COVID-shortened season of 2020. Molly ran 12:25 on a tough 2.04-mile course. She beat the field by more than two minutes and handled it all with class at the age of 12. Before Molly, I have had only two girls, Isabel Arthur and Brooklyn Bender, run in the 18-minute range.
"Molly is routinely running 17 minutes and doing it all with a great attitude."
