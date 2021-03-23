Young ISU women's soccer team is on rise

When you look at the Indiana State women’s soccer roster, you see 17 out of 23 players who have a “So.” or “Fr.” denoting their class status.
Usually when you see that, it portends, at best, a mid-conference finish for a team that is so underclassmen-dominated.
This is even more so when you consider that ISU has never won more than four Missouri Valley Conference games in a single season before.
However, these Sycamores are throwing out the conventional wisdom.
ISU currently has second place to itself in the MVC standings — and if things break right Wednesday, the Sycamores (4-2, 3-1 MVC) could be challenging for the Valley championship.
At 1 p.m. Wednesday, ISU hosts Loyola in a key MVC match. The Ramblers (4-0-1 both overall and in the MVC) are the only team ahead of the Sycamores.
If ISU wins, it will be a half-game behind the Ramblers in the race for the title with three matches to play.
“We’ve worked hard and to put the pieces together and actually win and do well has been fun,” ISU midfielder Anna Holcombe said.
This is important not just for overall improvement, but also, for the conference tournament. There is no central tournament site for women’s soccer, so the better you’re seeded, the more home matches you get.
ISU’s youthful contributors dot the roster, the starting lineup, and they represent ISU’s most productive players.
Leading goal scorer CeCe Wahlberg is a sophomore. ISU’s other goal scorers — midfielders Holcombe and Katie Yankey — are a sophomore and a freshman.
Goalkeeper Maddie Alexander, who has helped ISU’s defense tighten up to the tune of only conceding a goal per game, is a freshman.
Starting defenders Chloee Kooker (listed as a defender in the starting lineup, but more of a midfielder), Serra Hanrahan, Kloe Pettigrew and Courtney Kooken are all underclassmen.
ISU’s pair of Terre Haute players — Sasha Thompson and Liz Humphrey, both of Terre Haute North — are also starting and also underclassmen.
So how did it all come together so quickly?
“We started six freshman last year, so they obviously have another year of experience, but I honestly think it’s different in the culture and cohesiveness of the team,” ISU coach Julie Hanley said.
“It’s a different type of kid and player. You can have tough conversations with them and they still perform. They want to be coached and do well,” Hanley added.
Women’s soccer is usually played in the fall, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the season to the spring. That worked in ISU’s favor when it came to developing the young Sycamores.
“I said to [assistant coach] Adam [Klemen] in the fall, ‘We’re going to be pretty good.’ Once we got the kids back and we had the team together was a big thing,” Hanley said. “In the fall, to give those kids the whole fall to grow was a little bit of a blessing. Normally, they’re put into games right away.”
The pandemic has worked in counter-intuitive ways among the players too.
The restrictions on socializing, both within the team and outside of it, have refined the athletes’ lives to the work they put in for their teams. This dynamic exists in different ways for all college sports.
For ISU women’s soccer, the young core of players decided that their outlet was going to be creating a bond via work ethic.
“We can’t do much outside of soccer because of COVID. We bond a lot in practice and that’s helped,” Holcombe said.
Soccer almost always works in small margins, given that it’s a low-scoring game, and it’s within those margins that the Sycamores are getting results.
ISU doesn’t rank near the top of the MVC in any one category, but nor do they rank among the bottom teams in any either.
Two of ISU’s three MVC wins were by a 1-0 margin against Southern Illinois and Drake. In 2019, ISU was 1-4 in matches decided by one goal.
“Our biggest challenge to those kids was whether we could flip the one-goal games to be in our favor. So far, so good,” said Hanley, who also noted that one thing ISU has to improve upon is set piece play on both ends of the pitch.
It helps to have Wahlberg leading the charge on the offensive end. The South Elgin, Ill. native leads the MVC in shots taken at 3.4 per game.
That has translated to third place in her per-game-goal average, which is a healthy 40% rate. Wahlberg is at 50% in conference games, which is the best in the league.
Wahlberg has had a knack for late goals. She scored the game-winner against Southern Illinois on March 5 in the 86th minute. On March 13 at Illinois State, Wahlberg broke the scoring ice in the 79th minute in what would eventually be a 2-0 victory.
“It’s a great feeling. We’ve put so much work in. I couldn’t be more thrilled we’re showcasing that hard work in games,” Wahlberg said.
Loyola will be a tough challenge. The Ramblers have only given up two goals all season and they’re the MVC’s highest-scoring team.
Still, this is an ISU team that is on the rise. Hanley said the key to keeping it going is for the Sycamores to maintain the work ethic and bond that they’ve built up this season.
“We have to get better every day. Individually, whatever role is asked of you, you have to be the star in that role. Their grit and mentality is different from years past,” Hanley said.
