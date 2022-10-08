Terre Haute South's precocious Braves faced an uphill battle in girls high school soccer Saturday, facing a newcomer to their sectional — and the state's seventh-ranked team — on its own field for the championship.
And the outcome was pretty much as expected, Center Grove defeating South 4-0, all the scoring in the first 34 minutes of the match.
But next season? Bring it on, say the Braves.
"Center Grove is a really good team, and we knew they would be good," South coach Courtney Hubbard said after the match. "We were going to try to counterattack, but [the Trojans] got some good goals early."
Center Grove took the lead in the seventh minute, when midfielder Brooklyn Brown rifled home a shot from the top of the box.
The Braves, who were being outshot and outpossessed by the host team, had their best chance in the 11th minute when Margo Mallory took the ball down the left side, got it to Alayla Connelly, and Connelly passed to Mallory Rich on the right wing. Rich's shot hit the side of the net, however.
And that was pretty much it. The Trojans scored in the 15th minute, a rebound tap-in after South keeper Josiah Killinger had saved a ball off the crossbar; in the 24th minute; and finally in the 34th minute.
"Best team we've played all year," said Hubbard, whose team also faced a top-10 foe in Conference Indiana rival Bloomington South. "[The Trojans] possess the ball and they're not going to lose it or make mistakes, and that kind of team is always tough to play against."
The Braves kept Center Grove off the scoreboard in the second half, with Killinger making five saves -- one of them spectacular. But South still didn't have the ball enough to be threatening, although Breena Ireland did get off one hard shot that was saved by the Trojans' keeper.
It was still a milestone season for the Braves, who finished 8-6-4 and beat Terre Haute North for the first time in 10 years. They are a team their coach is going to miss.
"They set goals for themselves," Hubbard said. "They are the hardest-working team I've had, all of them going hard all the time.
"It's nice when you can coach soccer and not coach effort," the coach added.
The roster includes just four seniors, however -- Killinger, Aubrey Switzer, Lauren Beaumont and Paris Goins -- and its star power includes quite a few players not old enough to get their driver's licenses.
"I'm so proud of them," said Switzer, who with Killinger bid emotional farewells to their teammates after the match. "I couldn't have asked for a better team to play with.
"This was my last game," Switzer continued, "and I couldn't pick a better way to go out . . . and, we beat North [in Thursday's sectional semifinal]."
The future can be even brighter, both Switzer and her coach agreed.
"We had good seniors . . . and lots and lots of freshmen," Hubbard said. "We're looking to build."
"We're such a young team, with so much talent and potential," Switzer said. "I see [the Braves] going very far in the future."
Center Grove;4;0;--=4
Terre Haute South;0;0;--;0
CG -- Brooklyn Brown, 33:19 1st
CG -- Ella DeWitt, 25:43 1st
CG -- Taylor Wert (Ali Weismann), 16:41 1st
CG -- Addie Crowe, 6:40 1st
Shots (on goal) -- CG 24 (10), THS 6 (2)
Corner kicks -- CG 5, South 1
Next -- Center Grove (17-2-2) hosts a regional match this week. Terre Haute South finished 8-6-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.