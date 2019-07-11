You can add a new name to the list of first-time feature winners at the Terre Haute Action Track.
Young Nick Bilbee of Indianapolis saw to that with an impressive win at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds on Wednesday night in the Midwest Sprint Car Series sanctioned 25-lap event.
Starting fifth in the 17-car field, Bilbee grabbed the top spot in the latter stages of the event then motored to the checkered flag.
In only his fourth appearance on the half-mile clay oval, Bilbee wasted little time pulling away to post his full-straightaway triumph.
While not a stranger to the big half-mile, the personable driver didn’t underestimate the significance of his win at the prestigious oval, especially for a young racer hoping to make a name for himself in the open-wheel ranks.
His path to victory was calculated and spot on, working his way through traffic in the early going then avoiding lapped traffic during the closing laps of the weather-threatened event.
“Once I got the lead, I knew I had the preferred line," said the elated winner. "We started on the bottom [of the track] being conservative, then moved to the top.
“Knowing the lapped traffic was going to be an issue, you had to be smooth to hit your marks. It's never easy winning one of these things. I like these big wide tracks."
As for winning at Terre Haute, Bilbee wasn’t lost on the moment.
“Winning here is something special. You look at the names of the guys who have won here in the past and winning puts a guy in a special class. You can’t take away from winning here,” he said.
In the UMP Modifieds part of the racing tripleheader, Will Krup again proved the class of the field by going to victory in convincing fashion. This was his fifth career win here.
Tyler Cain of Seymour won the Late Models show, becoming a three-time winner at the fairgrounds. Terre Haute driver Kenny Carmichael finished fourth in the stock main event.
MSCS "Rumble at the Fair"
Feature (25 laps) — Nick Bilbee, Max Adams, Landon Simon, Dakota Jackson, Chase Stockon, Isaac Chapple, Aric Gentry, James Lyerla, Brandon Mattox, Stephen Schnaf, Collen Ambrose, Kyle Hathway, Patrick Budde, Kent Schmidt, Chayse Hayhurst, Eric Perrott, Mitch Wissmiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.