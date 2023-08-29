If a coach ever needed an example for an athletic team to prove that a game is never over, that person would only need to look to the recent Sullivan-South Vermillion high school football game for inspiration.
The visiting Golden Arrows eventually won 38-35 in double overtime in a game that started late on Friday due to heat, was halted early due to storms that raged well after midnight and was finished on a perfect Monday evening weatherwise.
The Arrows made the trip back to South Vermillion's Brent Anderson Field trailing 28-14 with just 3 minutes, 50 seconds to play. On the good side, Sullivan was first and goal at the Wildcat 3-yard line when play was stopped on Friday, and had a full weekend to prepare a strategy rather than what could take place in a timeout or two during the game.
"I told 'em before we left [Monday] that all you gotta do is believe," Sullivan coach Mike Caton said. "I credit all this to my coaching staff. We put a good game plan together and all the kids had to do was just execute it.
"It ended up going pretty well right from the opening gate of how we scripted it, and it really couldn't have gone any better."
It took the Arrows only a few seconds to score on their first Monday possession, as diminutive sophomore quarterback Blake Fraker took advantage of a spread offensive formation to get a quick TD. Fraker took two steps back as if to pass, then casually just walked into the end zone.
Whether Sullivan would attempt an onside kick or just play the remainder of the game straight up could have been in question for onlooking fans, but Caton had no doubt of his plan.
Strong-legged kicker Sam Fathauer, utilized on kickoffs and longer field goals, had his coach's total confidence.
"I had confidence in him, and I told him to kick it in the end zone," Caton said. "That's what he did, and we put them where we wanted them."
South Vermillion managed to lose four yards in its attempt to get a first down, saddled by a pair of penalties. An attempted fake punt on their own 21 did not materialize, and the Arrows had a golden opportunity.
After a Fraker incompletion, he hooked up with D.J. Gaines for a 21-yard score with 2:23 left. Logan Ketterer tied the game with the extra point and the Wildcats had 2:16 to try to resurrect victory.
Garzolini had three first-down completions that helped get his team into enemy territory at the 49, but the Cats could go no further.
Weir intercepted a Fraker pass on Sullivan's first play, and the game was headed to overtime.
Sullivan went first to try to score from the 10 in four downs, and only needed one as Laytin Huff easily trotted into the end zone to put Sullivan ahead. Garzolini matched that score with a 3-yard TD run of his own, and Dominick Hanson added the PAT.
South Vermillion then went first in the second overtime, and Garzolini appeared to have a receiver wide open in the back of the zone — but Sullivan's James Propes came out of nowhere to intercept the ball and halt the rally.
SV's Alex Shryock sacked Fraker on the third Arrow play, and Caton summoned upon Felthauer for his first-ever field goal attempt.
"I had 100% confidence he was gonna make that kick," Caton said. "I didn't even look down there. I already knew it was going through."
Sullivan led 7-0 after one quarter on Friday on a 10-run Fraker TD run, while Garzolini tied things with a 1-yard run of his own.
Sullivan's Seth Pirtle broke the tie just 29 seconds before halftime, picking off a Garzolini pass and returning it for a 55-yard TD and a 14-7 halftime lead,
The third period was all Wildcats, as Dallas Coleman scored on a 2-yard run and on a 49-yard pass from Garzolini to Jacob Weir.
That passing combo hooked up from 25 yards out on the final Friday night score, with 6:01 left in regulation.
Sullivan 7 7 0 14 7 3 — 38
South Vermillion 0 7 14 7 7 0 — 35
Su — Fraker 10 run (Ketterer kick)
SV — Garzolini 1 run (Hanson kick)
Su — Pirtle 55 interception return (Ketterer kick)
SV — Coleman 2 run (Hanson kick)
SV — Weir 49 pass from Garzolini (Hanson kick)
SV — Weir 25 pass from Garzolini (Hanson kick)
Su — Fraker 7 run (Ketterer kick)
Su — Gaines 21 pass from Fraker (Ketterer kick)
Su — Huff 10 run (Ketterer kick)
SV — Garzolini 3 run (Hanson kick)
Su — Fathauer 34 FG
Next game — Sullivan (2-0) hosts Northview on Friday, while South Vermillion (1-1) hosts Parke Heritage at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.