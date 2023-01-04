The YMCA of the Wabash Valley is organizing its first inter-association mixed doubles pickleball league, and registration to participate will be open through Jan. 12.
League registration is open for members and nonmembers ages 50 and above. League play will be Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. from Jan. 19 to Feb. 23. Registration fees are $40 per person for members and $60 per person for nonmembers.
Players will compete for five weeks at their respective YMCA locations and come together on Week 6 for an association-wide, single elimination tournament.
Players must bring their own paddles. The YMCA will provide pickleballs and nets. Schedules will be released after the registration deadline, and late registrations will not be accepted.
For more information, email sports@ymcaswv.org.
