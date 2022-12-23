Outstanding high school football seasons by Owen Valley and Linton rewarded their coaches with jobs in six months, as Rob Gibson of the Patriots and Brian Oliver of the Miners will be the coaches for the annual Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star Game.
Each of the coaches will be able to bring several of his own players with him for the June event, because Owen Valley had eight players selected and Linton seven picked for the WVFCA All-Wabash Valley team.
Owen Valley lost just once and climbed into the top 10 of the Indiana Class 3A rankings, upsetting defending state champion Gibson Southern in a sectional semifinal game before being upset itself by Monrovia in a regional contest. All-Valley players chosen from the Patriots are running back Christian McDonald, wide receiver Chris Zeilstra, tight end Eli Hinshaw and lineman Bryce Pardue-Mills on the first team offensive unit, lineman Logan McGrew and linebakcer Dillion Risk on the first-team defensive unit and quarterback Brody Lester and kicker Connor Wardlaw on the second team.
Another team with eight players picked was Terre Haute South, which rebounded from a 1-9 season in 2021 to go 6-4, suffering a one-point loss to a ranked Franklin team in sectional play. Braves chosen from coach Tim Herrin’s team are the team’s inspirational leaders, running back Josh Cottee and linebacker Alex Rose; two-way lineman and Indiana State signee Jude McCoskey, picked for the offensive line; wide receiver Deshaun Lowe, tight end Chris Herrin and defensive back Nas McNeal to round out South’s six first-team selections; and defensive standouts Phillip Newman (line) and Nic Yatsko (secondary) on the second team.
Linton achieved its first-ever No. 1 ranking in Class 2A and was undefeated until losing to eventual state champion Evansville Mater Dei in the semistate. Picked among the Miners are first-team quarterback Hunter Gennicks, the engine that drove the Miners’ bus, and also offensive lineman Aiden Giles and defensive lineman Wrigley Franklin on the first team, plus a second-team quartet of wide receiver Logan Webb, offensive lineman Hank Gennicks, linebacker Russell Goodman and defensive at-large player Paul Oliver.
The Miners’ big rival, Sullivan — which finished 7-5, two of the losses to Linton including one in a spectacular sectional championship game — also has seven players on the team: wide receiver Luke Adams, offensive at-large player Rowdy Adams, kicker Giuseppe Leone, linebacker Camden Singer and defensive back Seth Pirtle on the first team and offensive lineman Lucas Copenhaver and linebacker Josh Wence on the second team.
Monrovia’s upset of Owen Valley was no doubt a factor in the Bulldogs having six players picked for the team. Offensive lineman Adam Bales and defensive back Dustin Kostrzewski are on the first team and running back Brayton Belcher, tight end Corbin Byrnes, defensive lineman Adam Mehmedov and linebacker Joey Smith on the second team.
Terre Haute North has four players on the team, with ISU signees Jaden Wayt (wide receiver) and Jesiah Richardson (defensive at-large player) on the first team and offensive lineman Jimmy McDonald and ISU signee Damon Sturm (running back) on the second team.
Northview also has four players on the team. Defensive lineman Gabe Stockrahm and punter Luke Marlow are on the first team, offensive lineman Devon Barnhart and defensive back Imer Holman on the second team.
Robinson is a third team with four all-Valley players, all on the second team: offensive at-large player Wes Jackson, offensive lineman Korbin Rawlings, punter Nathan Wernz and defensive lineman Dalton Woods.
Three all-Valley players were chosen from South Putnam’s Western Indiana Conference Green Division champions. Defensive lineman Kyle Glasson and linebacker Aiden Beadles are on the first team and running back Luke Switzer is a second-team pick.
Greencastle is one of five teams with two players picked, although both the Tiger Cubs — offensive lineman Jackson Buis and defensive back Chase Carrington — are on the first team.
Having both are first-teamer and a second-teamer are South Vermillion (defensive lineman Gus Shryock on the first team, defensive back Dallas Coleman on the second), Olney (wide receiver Zechariah Wease on the first team, linebacker Carter Beard on the second) and Indian Creek (offensive at-large player Arj Lothe on the first team, wide receiver Carson Corea on the second). North Putnam has a pair of second-team selections: running back Noah Claycomb and defensive lineman Trevor Roseboom.
North Vermillion’s Atticus Blank is a first-team selection as a defensive lineman. Second-team representatives who are the only players chosen from their school are running back Derron Hazzard of Riverton Parke, wide receiver Kadin Witvoet of Dugger Union (the first all-Valley player from his school and the first ever from eight-man football), wide receivers Trevin Magee of Cumberland and Jedd Cummings of Eastern Greene and defensive back Jacob Powden of Red Hill.
