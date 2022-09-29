The Wabash Valley Classic returns to Vigo County golf courses this weekend, with the third round Saturday at Hulman Links and the final round Sunday at the Country Club of Terre Haute.
Doug McDonald went 6-under in last week's rounds at Geneva Hills and Forest Park and takes a two-shot lead over Devon Klutey into Saturday's play. Jon Royer, who shot a 63 last Sunday, is three shots back and Matt Davis and Nathan Long four shots off the pace.
None of those golfers is a past champion, however, and there are some of those still in the chase.
And, as veterans of the tournament like to say, the real tournament doesn't start until Saturday.
"It looks like we have a wide-open tournament," said tournament director Eddie Kanizer -- who is just five shots out of the lead himself and the sixth player entering the final weekend with a score in red numbers. "The weather looks to be great, and I expect this weekend to be really competitive.
"I know I'm looking forward to it," Kanizer continued, "and I'm sure the rest of the guys are as well. I believe anyone around par or better has a shot."
Tee times
Saturday at Hulman Links
Super Senior
8:30 a.m. — Bob Calvert 170, Dave Cassell 168, Alan Buell 165.
8:40 — Dana Payne 160, Randy Harmon 157, Dan Brown 156.
8:50 — Mike Harding 156, Sam Peoples 156, Don Alumbaugh 156.
9 — Tom Jones 155, Brad Parker 150, Wayne Loughmiller 148, Mike Toney 143.
Senior First Flight
9:10 — Jeff Symon 171, Jay Weaver 170, Jeremy Clark 168, Doug Wood 168.
9:20 — Dan Wood 165, Frank Wall 163, Andy Jackson 157, Tracey Frazier 156.
9:30 — Dave Fell 156, Stacey Smithson 156, Mark Fenton 156, Russ Measch 155.
9:40 — Todd Hinkle 154.
Senior Championship Flight
9:40 — John Glidewell 152, Tom Rohr 152.
9:50 — Dan Dickens 152, Larry Russell 151, Jeff Chambers 149.
10 — Larry Fossi 148, Troy Weber 148, Brent Richmond 147, Darrell Shouse 147.
10:10 — Mark Harvey 144, Scott Givens 144, Dave Wampler 144, Chad Gann 133.
Open
10:20 — Jon Gardner 181, Toby Rose 180, Brian Downing 175.
10:30 — Jim Jenkins 174, Patrick Dighton 167, Alex Brooks 167, Kevin Price 164.
First Flight
10:40 — Brandon Heaton 192, Andy Kuhdayev 190, Jared Blankenship 180.
10:50 — Mike Skwortz 173, Nick Winning 167, Chris Cassell 165.
11 — Jason Kyle 165, Mike Moore 164, Seth Payton 164.
11:10 — Evan Miller 158, Dan Gmelich 156, Scott Cassell 156, Adam Connor 154.
11:20 — Ryan Harmon 152, Mike Ball 152, Scott Johansen Jr. 151, Kyle Wall 151.
Championship Flight
11:30 — Troy Farris 150, Ezra Evans 150, Matt Payne 150, Tyler Wampler 149.
11:40 — Kyle Stevenson 149, Phillip Myers 149, J.P. Kanizer 148, Jim Winning 148.
11:50 — Landry Huisinga 147, Rich Schelsky 143, Eddie Kanizer 142, Nathan Long 141.
Noon — Matt Davis 141, Jon Royer 140, Devon Klutey 139, Doug McDonald 137.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.