The Wabash River Conference will have quite a few young teams in 2023, but that doesn't temper expectations.
While defending champ Seeger comes back loaded, the pursuing pack feels good about making progress in their own right.
• Parke Heritage — The Wolves come off of a 19-7 season, one in which they were a sectional and WRC runner-up.
Four of the top five scorers from that team — Grace Ramsay (13.7), Hannah O'Brien (8.7), Kristen Wood (5.8) and Bethany Wilson (4.8) — graduated, but there is confidence PH can keep up its winning ways, especially since its junior varsity team also won 19 last season.
Point guard Emma Simpson (11.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg) returns and she will have a class of fellow sophomores to lean on. Forward Raegan Ramsay, guard-forward Cate O'Brien, guard-forward Andrea Perkins, guard Addilee Perkins and guard Addison Jenkins all got a taste of varsity action in 2022.
They'll be joined by junior forwards Kenna Batty and Mia Bunner as well as Riverton Parke transfer Reaghan Benjamin.
• Riverton Parke — The Panthers have made incremental progress under third-year coach Jared Garman, their five wins in 2022 were one more than the previous season, and are hoping the pattern continues.
You can't talk Panthers without bringing up Bailey Duke, one of the most interesting players in the area. She averaged 10.6 points and 12 rebounds in 2022 — she is 5-foot-5 and is set to be a four-year starter. She has a chance to become RP's first 1,000-1,000 player, points and rebounds.
"If you look at her, you think there's no way this girl can get rebounds. She just gets after it. She's always had a nose for the ball," Garman said.
Beyond Duke, two of the Panthers' other top five scorers are back: guard Macey Barnes (6.4) and guard Haylee Mathas (4.1). Joining them will be guard Malory Cash, center Lexi Nowicki, forward Chloe Vanatti and guard Emily Adams.
• South Vermillion — Matt Payne begins his second year as coach as he hopes to improve upon SV's 6-17 mark in 2022.
"We're driven by our defense and I think that will be the same thing. To prove successful? We need to find consistent offense," Payne said.
Would-be returning leading scorer Kenley Minor isn't playing this season, so the Wildcats will look to Jessica Berry, Calee Coleman, Dakota Fonner, Madi Pinion, Madyson Crim and Rosie Travioli to lead the charge.
• Around the WRC — Defending WRC champion and traditional power Seeger is the heavy favorite for a WRC repeat. Five seniors, including All-State candidate Aubry Cole (16.8 ppg) are back for the Patriots. ... North Vermillion lost its top two scorers, Ava Martin and Cami Pearman, but brings almost everyone else back from an 18-9 team. Guard Callie Naylor (5.5) is the leading returning scorer.
