Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.