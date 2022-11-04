The 2022 rivalry between the sprint-football teams of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and Calumet College of St. Joseph will be settled Saturday night.
The Pomeroys won the first matchup in overtime and then lost the conference matchup 30-27 on a late field goal by the Crimson Wave.
“That’s all we want,” said SMWC player Kyle Vernelson. “We got them in overtime. They got us last week. We want it more than anything. It would be huge for the program.”
It’s a battle between the two highest-scoring teams in the league. The Pomeroys are the top passing team with 1,477 yards through the air, while the Crimson Wave are the top rushing attack with 1,223 yards.
“Championship on the way,” Woods defensive end Hunter Cardwell said after posting 3.5 sacks during last Saturday’s win over Fontbonne.
Saturday’s game will kick off at 8 p.m. EST at Ray P. Gallivan Stadium in Whiting. A livestream will be available at youtube.com/user/RegionSports.
