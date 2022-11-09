The Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College women’s cross country team finished runner-up to Point Park in the River States Conference championships Saturday.
While only the champion team qualifies for the NAIA national championships, Woods senior Kayla Coryea advanced with a third-place individual finish.
Coryea finished the 5,000-meter race in 19 minutes and 52.30 seconds.
Coryea will run Nov. 19 at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla., for the NAIA national championships.
In other Woods results from the River States Conference championships, senior Emily Truax placed 12th in 20:33.90 and freshman Abbigael Coyle was 14th in 20:39.80. Zoe Trausch was next in 20th (21:04.41) and Mercedes Schemmel was 27th (21:38.71).
