After one season as head men's basketball coach at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, Mike Hunter has taken the same position at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Hunter was named head coach at SWMC on May 16, 2022, and guided the Pomeroys to records of 10-17 overall and 5-13 in the River States Conference.
The SMWC sports information office confirmed Friday that Hunter took the Shawnee State job this week. The Woods has also posted the job opening for a new coach online.
Also, SMWC assistant women’s basketball coach Kerrie James-Hunter, Michael Hunter's wife, will also be departing, said the college's Associate VP of Athletics Ron Prettyman.
“Coach Mike Hunter has resigned to take another head coaching position in Ohio," Prettyman said in an email statement Friday. "He did a terrific job building our program in to contenders in the River States Conference. We wish Mike, Kerrie and their family well as they make this next step in their personal and professional lives.
"Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has posted the position and we are actively reviewing candidates," Prettyman added. "We have already received numerous inquiries from highly qualified coaches who would like to coach the Men’s Basketball program at SWMC. We have a terrific core of talent returning and the program will continue to grow and develop under new leadership.”
Hunter's new job at Shawnee State marks a return. He served as associate head coach at the Ohio school from 2017-2019. He then coached at Lakeland Community College in Ohio for two seasons before coming to The Woods.
"I am extremely excited to be back in Portsmouth coaching at Shawnee State," Hunter said in a news release from Shawnee State. "This is a dream job for me. Despite leaving as an assistant to pursue head coaching opportunities, I knew that someday I would want to be back here roaming the sidelines."
His single season at SMWC was the second overall for the men's basketball program. The Pomeroys finished their inaugural season in 2021-22 with records of 3-26 overall and 0-18 in the conference.
Last season's SMWC lineup included Keith Germain, who earned All-RSC honorable mention by averaging 13.9 points and 7 rebounds per game for Hunter's squad.
