Woods men win season opener

The Saint Mary-of-the-Woods men’s basketball team led from start to finish to pick up a 78-64 win in its season opener Thursday night at Simmons College (Ky.).
Tarik Dixon scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half, guiding the Pomeroys to a 46-33 edge at halftime.
Luke Brower added 14 points and hit a timely 3-pointer as Simmons made a run during the secondhalf.
J.R. Lumsden scored an efficient 16 points, hitting 7 of 13 from the field and chipping in six rebounds and a pair of steals.
“We managed to execute pretty well whenever we got in the halfcourt and we were able to get some easy looks in the paint,” first-year coach Mike Hunter said.
SMWC will return to action Saturday at Great Lakes Christian. The Pomeroys’ home opener is slated for Thursday at Hamilton Arena when Simmons makes the trip here.
SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS (78) – Luke Brower 5-8 2-4 14, Aaron Collins 2-7 0-0 5, Elkin Ramirez 4-9 0-0 10, J.R. Lumsden 7-13 1-2 16, Tarik Dixon 7-16 3-5 18, Braden Edington 2-2 0-0 4, Davin Miller 3-7 2-2 8, Robert DeSilvia 1-1 0-0 3, Cam Atchinson 0-0 0-0 0, Jesse Burdick 0-0 0-2 0, J.J. Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 FG, 8-15 FT, 78 TP.
SIMMONS COLLEGE (64) – Evan Frederick 0-5 2-2 2, Phillip Richards Jr. 2-4 0-1 4, Gavin Withrow 4-8 1-2 9, Jonathon Henry 6-15 0-0 15, James Moore 6-10 1-1 14, Cameron Maddox 0-3 1-1 1, Deondrai Williams 3-4 4-6 11, Jaheim Foreman 1-2 0-0 2, Mario McWain 0-1 0-0 0, Segeven Melton 3-9 0-0 6. Totals 25-61 FG, 9-13 FT, 64 TP.
Halftime score – SMWC 46, Simmons College 33. Rebounds – SMWC 36 (Lumsden 6, Brower 6, Miller 5, Simmons 37 (Foreman 6). Assists – SMWC 15 (Ramirez 5, Dixon 3, Brower 2), Simmons 9 (Henry 4). Steals – SMWC 8 (Collins 2, Lumsden 2, Miller 2, Edington 1, Ramirez 1), Simmons 9 (Moore 3). Blocks – SMWC 3 (Dixon 2, Lumsden), Simmons 3 (Richards 2). Turnovers – SMWC 16, Simmons 19. 3-point shooting – SMWC 8-21 (Brower 2-3, Ramirez 2-7, Collins 1-3, Dixon 1-5, DeSilvia 1-1), Simmons 5-19 (Henry 3-5, Williams 1-2, McSwain 0-1, Melton 0-4, Frederick 0-2). Total fouls – SMWC 14, Simmons 15.
