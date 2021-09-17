The Saint Mary-of-the-Woods men’s and women’s soccer teams defeated Midway on Thursday to continue their string of strong college performances.
The Pomeroys made a compelling statement in their first River States Conference match as they claimed 4-0 and 5-3 victories respectively. Sophomore Juan Parra and freshman Hamza Zagmouzi nette two goals each for the men’s team and freshman Kennedy Trigg scored two herself on the women’s side.
In the first half, the women got off to a fast start, scoring their first goal in the fifth minute of play when a cross by Trigg set up Kaylee Lowe up from 8 yard out. The Pomeroys continued firing away with shot after shot until the 13th minute when Trigg beat the Midway defense to score her ninth goal of the season and her seventh goal in the past five days. Kortney Buckley and Trigg added two more in the 31st and 35th minutes before the half to take a 4-0 lead.
In the second half, SMWC substituted most of their starters out and played strong defense before closing out the match, improving to 4-1 for the season.
In the men’s match, SMWC struggled to get control of the ball in the first half as Midway attacked early and often. The Eagles struck first in the 34th minute with a goal off the cross from 30 yards out. Luis Botello netted the equalizer in the 41st minute to tie the match.
going into halftime.
In the second half, sophomore Parra was a man on a mission coming out of the half, missing just wide and hitting the cross bar on different shots until he was able to connect off a Midway deflection and give the Pomeroys the lead.
Freshman Zagmouzi got in on the action with back-to-back goals just a minute and eight seconds apart to give SMWC a 4-1 advantage with 24 minutes to play.
Parra’s goal in the 73rd minute would appear to blow the game wide open, but Midway attempted its comeback soon after. A goal just following Parra’s and another in the 85th minute would close the gap at 5-3, but SMWC would begin to dominate the ball and boost its record to 3-1-1.
In upcoming action, the women’s team will travel to St. Louis to take on UHSP at 2 p.m. Saturday. The men’s team will visit Asbury University for a match at 6 p.m. Monday.
WOMEN
• SMWC – Kaylee Lowe (Kennedy Trigg), 4:51
• SMWC – Trigg (Madison Payne), 12:22
• SMWC – Kortney Buckley (Abby Scott), 30:27
• SMWC – Trigg (Luka Popoff), 34:32
MEN
• Midway – Unaiz Shajani (Thomas Sidebottom), 33:46
• SMWC – Luis Botello (Hamza Zagmouzi), 40:33
• SMWC – Juan Parra, 51:04
• SMWC – Hamza Zagmouzi, 64:57
• SMWC – Zagmouzi, 66:05
• SMWC – Parra, 72:49
• Midway – Florene Twahirwa, 72:49
• Midway – Thomas Sidebottom (Drew Blaydes), 84:03
