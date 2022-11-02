An argument could be made that the least-appreciated part of any team in any sport — at least to the fans — is the coaching staff that works for the head coach.
Sure, the players hit the home runs, score the touchdowns and sink the 3-pointers. Sure, the head coaches or managers make the big decisions.
But the assistants do the important grunt work behind the scenes.
Head coaches rarely take them for granted, however, as Indiana State women’s basketball coach Chad Killinger can testify.
Aiding Killinger are associate head coach Deidra Johnson (who filled in for Killinger when he had COVID-19 last season), paid assistants Clint Williams and LaKale Malone and graduate assistants Tonysha Curry (an ISU player last season) and Kadesha Taylor.
Most likely, all of them will be on the bench when Killinger’s Sycamores play an exhibition game against Lincoln, Mo., at 6 p.m. Thursday in Hulman Center.
Their regular-season opener is slated for the unique time of 11 a.m. Monday against Saint Louis in Hulman Center.
Killinger realizes that the players who play on the court and sit on the bench waiting for their turn most likely would not be there if not for the recruiting efforts and guidance of his assistants.
“Everybody needs to know the importance of their role, regardless of how big or small it is,” Killinger told the Tribune-Star this week. “Whether it’s student-managers, GAs [grad assistants], assistant coaches, whoever it may be, everybody definitely plays a part in the success.”
For example, Killinger said Johnson handles the scheduling of games, helps coordinate community-service events for the team, orders equipment and works primarily with the point guards during practices.
Before coming to Indiana State, Johnson worked as a college assistant at Texas State (2020-21), Arkansas State (2015-19), Blinn College (2014-15), Texas-San Antonio (2012-14), Marshall (2010-12), Chipola College (2008-10) and Coffeyville Community College (2007-08).
Johnson concluded her playing career at Oklahoma State. About a year after that, she started thinking that coaching might be a fun career while getting paid.
Among Johnson’s favorite coaching memories came as a member of the ISU staff last season when the Sycamores won at Drake on the birthday of one of her late coaches whom she affectionately referred to as one of her “dads.”
Williams — who must be one of the largest assistants in all of NCAA Division I basketball, standing 6 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 350 pounds — worked with Killinger for three years before they reunited at Indiana State in 2021.
“He really knows what I expect,” Killinger said. “I kinda lean on him for some different things at different times. He works with the post players and does a lot of stuff with video as far as the technological aspects of it, making sure we have all the equipment we need to stay as modern as we need to be.”
Williams previously served as an assistant at Morehead State (2018-21), Moberly Area Community College (2015-18), Merrimack (2014-15) and for the men’s team at Tuskegee (2012-14).
At 280 pounds back in the day, Williams played center for Tuskegee University in Alabama. Then he went pro with the American Basketball Association’s Georgia Gwizzlies and the Kings team in the New Breed Basketball Association in the Virgin Islands.
His final season at Tuskegee was when he first considered coaching as a post-playing profession.
“I knew I definitely wanted to stay around the game in some capacity,” Williams recalled.
Meanwhile, Malone works a lot with player development, particularly with the team’s Next Step Program. Killinger said she arranges for guest speakers to discuss various subjects, not necessarily basketball-related, with the players.
“She handles travel arrangements,” Killinger added. “And she’s the liaison with our Compliance Office. She works [on the court] more with our wing and perimeter players.”
“We’re all willing to do whatever it takes to help this program be the best,” Malone mentioned.
Killinger has known Malone the longest of any of his assistants because she played on the same Indiana University women’s basketball team with Killinger’s future wife, Rachael Honegger, in the 1990s.
Malone’s previous coaching experience came at Illinois (associate head coach, 2015-20, and assistant coach, 2012-15); Texas (assistant, 2007-13); Nebraska (assistant, 2003-07); Bradley (assistant, 2006-10); and Wagner (assistant, 2003-06).
Killinger and Johnson said all of the paid assistants help with the scouting of future opponents and the recruitment of potential future Sycamores.
“It’s a joint effort,” Killinger stressed about the combination of the players and coaching staff. “I think that’s the thing you try to drive forward. No one person is going to get all the credit, per se.”
That’s fine when the team is winning. What about when it loses a few games in a row?
“I’ll always take all the criticism because that’s just what you do as a head coach,” Killinger said.
Even with the possibility of facing criticism, Johnson, Williams and Malone admitted that they’d like to follow in Killinger’s footsteps and become a head coach someday. But none of them sounded like they’re in a hurry to leave Indiana State.
“That stuff happens when the time arrives that it’s supposed to happen,” Williams said. “I don’t think you can rush it.”
“Most of the time, when you start coaching, you definitely want the opportunity to have your own program,” Johnson explained.
“But I always say, ‘If not, I want to be in a situation like I’m in now . . . with good people who all have the same common goal — who want to win, who care about the kids and who want to see them be champions on and off the floor.’”
