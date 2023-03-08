In the Missouri Valley Conference final standings, with 1-19 Bradley out of the equation, the 11 schools in the women’s basketball race are split into a tier of five teams with winning conference marks and a tier containing six teams with 5-9 victories.
This presents an opportunity for seven schools with viable chances to get to the second day of the conference tourney at Vibrant Arena in Moline, Ill., including No. 10 Indiana State (11-18, 6-14).
The top five teams in the MVC are going to be tough outs.
Last year, neither the top nor second seed made it to Title Sunday.
No. 4 Illinois State edged No. 3 Northern Iowa 50-48 to hoist the hardware.
• Favorites: Redbirds (23-7, 17-3); Belmont (21-10, 17-3) — The Redbirds emerged from a lengthy conference slate as co-champs with freshly-minted Belmont.
“This is the first year since we’ve been here that we’ve really embraced that challenge,” Redbirds coach Kristen Gillespie said of no room for error. “That’s the evolution of a rebuild in Year Six. We took a huge step last year and this year we continued to take a step forward. We have great senior leadership. Our culture has been firmly set. The foundation is there. Our players loved what we did in Moline last year and they wanted more.”
They will play the Evansville-Murray State winner and if it clears the opener, Missouri State-Drake if the seeds hold, in the semis.
If the Redbirds get back to the title round, all three games will take place in the early afternoon.
Belmont, meanwhile, is playing a week later than the program did formerly in the Ohio Valley Conference and was on Spring Break this week.
Belmont is experiencing the best form in the league with 14 wins in a row after a 3-3 start in the league.
“We were all over the place in our non-conference season and I think that spilled into our early conference play where we were really good one game and as bad as you can get the next,” coach Bart Brooks said. “I think we found some consistency, we went back to some basics and focused on some things we had probably taken for granted as a staff that we needed to correct.”
Brooks labeled his bench a lonely one with a nine-man rotation.
The Sycamores drew Belmont if it gets past Southern Illinois. Northern Iowa, who finished a game below the Bruins, is lurking on this side of the bracket.
• Dark horse: UNI (21-8, 16-4) — It’s hard to consider a third seed a dark horse but this Panthers squad has the talent to emerge from the tourney without it being a shocker.
It’s been a couple of months since UNI went to Normal and won by 10 points on Jan. 1, 10 days later, it won in Des Moines against Drake, before earning a rivalry sweep.
In other notable games, the Panthers were swept by Belmont, lost at home to the Redbirds and split with Missouri State. They come in on a three-game winning streak.
• Toughest draw: Drake (19-9, 14-6) — Five of the Bulldogs' six MVC losses came in away confines. At the Knapp Center, they topped both of the co-champs; while on the road, they fell to the University of Illinois-Chicago.
They will likely open against Missouri State in the hardest matchup four the four with byes.
After that, Illinois State awaits, and UNI or Belmont if seeds hold, which surmounts to three competitive tilts with established squads.
• Must-see TV: Senior forward Maggie Bair, Drake — The veteran from the Chicagoland has notched double-figure scoring in her past seven outings.
She’s eclipsed 20 points in three of her past four. She’s amassed eight double-doubles in MVC play and 10 for the campaign.
She’s averaging 16.6 points and 8.3 boards on 61.6% shooting from the field and 41.8% from long range.
“It’s been a lot of fun to continue to watch these girls continue to grow their game,” coach Allison Pohlman said.
“Listening to coach Brooks talk about the non-conference season, so often we reflect upon those and what that allowed us to do and grow, some growing pains, and Maggie Bair what she’s done stepping on the floor. The neat part is you watch [sophomore] Anna Miller take small tidbits of confidence from Maggie Bair and what she’s able to do. Watching those two play together…[senior] Grace Berg has a tendency to find them around the basket.”
