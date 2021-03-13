A massive, second-half surge fueled the Class 2A fifth-ranked Parke Heritage Wolves past the Triton Central Tigers, 47-30, and into a regional final.
An exceptional defensive effort in the second half reached its apex when the Wolves held Triton Central to just two points over the final nine minutes. They also caused the Tigers to cough up the ball on their first five possessions of the final quarter.
Parke Heritage coach Rich Schelsky touted his team’s defense as the reason his players get to come back later tonight to fight for the program’s first regional title. He was glad they stayed aggressive despite getting called for some early fouls in the first half.
“I thought because we got called for a few fouls … we were a little soft in the first half,” Schelsky said. “We weren’t playing like us, and once we got back to being us, we were really tough.”
After trailing by six at the break, the Wolves held the Tigers to just nine points over the final 16 minutes while also forcing nine turnovers.
On the other end, the flood gates opened for the Wolves’ offense.
After tying the game up at 12 points on a Connor Davis buzzer-beating layup to end the first, the Wolves scored just once in the second stanza.
That changed in the second half.
Starting the third on an 8-2 run, the Wolves re-took the lead at the 4:10 mark of the third and never looked back.
The biggest catalyst for the change was senior Riley Ferguson finally getting the ball to fall into the net.
After being held scoreless in the first, Ferguson lit up the scorer’s sheet for 12 points in the second half. Him hitting shots, made it tougher for the Tigers to defend and allowed Parke Heritage to tee off.
“Riley is always a huge key for us,” Schelsky said, “but, more importantly, we had to get back to being patient. We had too many quick 3-pointers in the first half and we didn’t get Connor any post touches.
“When we got back to reversing the ball and being patient, we started clicking.”
Davis cleaned up in the post with 10 points and 15 rebounds, more than double his season average on the glass.
Taking better care of the basketball also paid dividends. The Wolves had just one second-half turnover compared to six in the first half.
Schelsky noted his team’s first-half struggles were mostly due to jitters. For a year the Wolves had been waiting for their chance to play in a regional after having their season cut short a year ago due the COVID-19 pandemic.
He compared playing the first game of a regional to playing the first game of a sectional, saying it’s the hardest one to win.
“You’ve got a lot of nerves,” he said. “I think that showed up in the first half and our guys needed to get reminded of who we were.”
The Wolves move on to tonight’s regional final game at 8 p.m.
