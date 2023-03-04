The high school basketball game itself didn’t take much more than an hour to complete Saturday night, so its score wasn’t really Parke Heritage 23, North Putnam 22 for 60 minutes. It just felt that way.
And eventually, when the Cougars broke a two-team drought that began midway through the third quarter and lasted nearly four minutes of the fourth period, there was quite a bit of scoring in less than a minute.
All the scoring in the last 3:48 of the Class 2A Southmont Sectional championship game was done by the Wolves, however, who finished off the game with a 12-0 run for a 37-27 victory and their third championship in four years.
Parke Heritage had beaten North Putnam 56-40 back in December. If that win was easy, Saturday night’s was anything but.
“Definitely closer [than the last one],” Parke Heritage freshman Treigh Schelsky said afterward. “The score tonight did not show how close the game was . . . we knew [the Cougars] were gonna give us their best shot.”
The importance of the game and the teams’ familiarity with each other led to a pace that begin as deliberate and then slowed down from there.
“Give a ton of credit to North Putnam. They had a great defensive game plan,” coach Rich Schelsky of the Wolves said. “You had two teams who dug in and played a lot of defense and who prepared for each other very well . . . it evolved into a knock-down, drag-out slobberknocker.”
That kind of game, with every possession seeming slightly more important than life and death, might not be the best situation for a team with two freshmen and two sophomores in its six-man rotation. But it was the young Wolves who got ahead and stayed there (although not by much), trailing only for about 90 seconds in the 32-minute game.
“We couldn’t pull away,” Treigh Schelsky said. “We had the lead, they answered, and we couldn’t get out in transition. But we gutted it out.”
Parke Heritage had the biggest lead of the first half at 18-13 after a 3-pointer by B.T. Luce. It was 18-15 at halftime, and Max Dowd stole the ball for a layup in the opening seconds of the third quarter to restore the five-point lead. It was at seven — biggest lead since the Wolves’ 6-0 start — when Luce tripled again to put his team up 23-16.
Then the Cougars got 3-pointers by Brayden Monnett and Kaden Helderman and were within 23-22 — for a long time.
An inside basket by North Putnam’s Jayden Windmiller with 4:44 left in the game snapped both teams out of their offensive doldrums. Parke Heritage was back in front 34 seconds later when Renn Harper found Ethan Tidwell for a layup, but Helderman immediately hit another 3-pointer at the other end. With 3:48 to go, Treigh Schelsky was fouled going to the rim and tied the game with two free throws.
The Cougars were not in a hurry, using two timouts and more than a minute — without getting off a shot, as it turned out. Dowd stole the ball, Schelsky found Harper in the corner and Harper nailed a go-ahead 3-pointer.
“Coach Schelsky pulled me aside and told me I’ve gotta go do what I can do, be me,” said Harper — who hadn’t enjoyed a good shooting night to that point — after the game, “and my teammates turned to me to keep shooting the ball.”
North Putnam’s 3-point attempt to tie was rebounded by Schelsky, who was fouled. Schelsky then drove through the Cougar press after the in-bounds play and found Luce ahead of the field for a press-breaking layup, and for good measure Schelsky stole North Putnam’s long in-bounds pass to set up free throws the rest of the way.
In a game so close, North Putnam’s 12 turnovers to just six for the Wolves loomed large and Dowd — often at the point of a 1-3-1 zone — stole the ball five times in the game.
“I’m mostly into trying to steal and ball and make things happen on the defensive side,” Dowd said afterward.
“Give our guys a ton of credit too,” coach Schelsky said. “At Christmastime we were giving up 57 points per game, but since then our defensive average has dropped 10 points per game . . . and that’s why we’re standing here [celebrating].”
“We struggled pretty bad offensively,” Dowd admitted, “but if you hold a team to 27, you’ve got a pretty good chance to win.”
