Parke Heritage coach Rich Schelsky told his sophomore star, Christian Johnson, the fourth quarter was his time to take over.
Held scoreless for the first three periods; Johnson erupted in the fourth, scoring all 17 of his points in the final five-and-a-half minutes of the game, leading the Wolves to a 52-33 victory over second-ranked Shenandoah and the program’s first-ever regional championship at Greenfield-Central.
The Raiders, having trailed by as many as 13 in the third quarter, rallied to cut the Wolves’ lead to four with 4:49 to go.
That’s when Johnson decided enough was enough.
“He just told me to take over,” Johnson said of Schelsky’s message prior to the start of the fourth quarter. “It feels good that (my coaches) and my teammates trust me that much.”
Senior Connor Davis admitted if you told him before the game that the Wolves’ leading scorer wouldn’t have a point in the first three quarters, and they’d still walk away regional winners, he wouldn’t have believed you.
But it was performances from him and fellow senior Riley Ferguson that carried the Parke Heritage banner in the first half.
Neither one could miss at the start.
Davis deftly put in a layup to start the game and Ferguson followed with the first of four 3-pointers he hit on the night.
Combined, the duo missed just two shots the whole game, shouldering the offense while Johnson was trying to find his shot amongst the waves of Shenandoah defenders cascading down on him.
According to Davis, when a player is having an off night in the scoring department, they step it up in other areas. While he and Ferguson scored points, the rest of the team picked it up on defense and rebounding. When it came down to the final stretch, and Johnson was scoring by the bucketload, Davis and company ratcheted up their defensive intensity and crashed the glass.
It’s all about playing a role, he said.
“Even if someone isn’t scoring, we know they’ll step up in big ways like defense, assists or handling the ball,” he said. “Near the end, I knew my role was to just get rebounds, get the ball to Christian and let him do his thing.”
After lamenting that his team didn’t look like themselves in the first half of their semifinal game against Triton Central, Schelsky’s group came out of the gate looking like the Parke Heritage team he’s used to seeing.
The Wolves’ defense held a Raider offense to just eight points in the first half — their lowest total of the season. The Raiders came into the game as a top-25 team in offensive average in the state and were second in the state in average margin of victory.
Those stats didn’t matter as the Wolves held Shenandoah to just three made field goals in the first 16 minutes.
The second half started much like the first, a quick 7-0 run by the Wolves prompting a Raider timeout, followed by another offensive barrage to build the Parke Heritage lead.
Still, Shenandoah didn’t go away quietly, rallying back with suffocating pressure that turned into sloppy turnovers and easy points. Quickly, the Wolves’ confidence started to dwindle and the regional crown looked in doubt.
“I was a little a nervous once they started pressing and you could see our jitters start going up and up,” Davis said. “I told coach we needed to just settle down and he calmed us down. He told us we need to do everything we can to just limit shots and contest.”
While Saturday night’s regional victory is a first for the program, it also served as fulfilling some unfinished business.
A year ago the Wolves were supposed to take on the Raiders in the regional semifinal before the season was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schelsky said he was elated to see his team cut down the nets this year, but was disappointed the seniors he had last season didn’t get to experience the moment for themselves.
“This is a new team,” Schelsky said. “For them to battle and get back to here and do what we did today, giving up just 63 points in two games, I’m just so proud of them.”
Parke Heritage now turns their attention to next weekend’s semistate where they’ll take on Southridge for a spot in the Class 2A state title game.
The IHSAA announced late Saturday that Parke Heritage will play Southridge at 4 p.m. at Washington's Hatchet House.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.