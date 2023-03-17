By approximately 2 p.m. Saturday a Wabash Valley High School basketball team will be among the final four teams left in the Class 2A tournament.
Whether it's Parke Heritage or Linton will be determined in the second game of the Southport Semistate at noon, following a 10 a.m. contest between Indianapolis Scecina and Brownstown Central.
The two teams have met once this season, with the Miners winning 72-30 on the first day of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic on Dec. 26. The Miners also won regular-season contests against the Wolves in 2021 and 2022.
But Parke Heritage got to the state championship game in 2021, losing to Fort Wayne Blackhawk, and the young Wolves — a couple of whom were just a handful of games into their high school careers back in December — don't sound intimidated.
"Everyone is saying we're just happy to be [at the semistate]," said freshman guard Treigh Schelsky, "but I don't think the game [in December] shows anything."
"When you get to this level, everyone's good," said his father, Parke Heritage coach Rich Schelsky, "and we're hot right now, with nothing to lose. Therefore we become a dangerous team in the tournament.
"And you'd rather have a whole week to face somebody that good," coach Schelsky continued. "It's better from a preparation standpoint to play [the Miners] right away."
The Miners have laid the foundation for their postseason preparation all season, although a lot of it has been concerned with Brownstown. The Braves moved down from Class 3A with a team with eerie parallels to Linton in terms of size and personnel, and Linton coaches have seen Brownstown at least a dozen times.
Linton preparation this week has had to be affected in some ways by the fact that coach Joey Hart has been suspended for the second time this season, with Noah Hawkins — 6-0 in his first stint as head coach — taking over for the rest of the tournament. But the Miners are a mature, veteran group.
"The guys are all focused," Miner senior Logan Webb said earlier this week. "We're not overlooking Parke Heritage."
Key factor in the game? Probably the fact that Linton is taller at every position than Parke Heritage is.
Another key? Parke Heritage shot 71% from the field in its regional win, while Linton had a 27% first half in its victory.
- Around the state — A 1-vs.-2 rematch between Ben Davis and Penn (the Giants won at the Hall of Fame Tournament in December) looks likely in Class 4A, although Penn has a tougher road to get there against one-loss Hammond Central and possibly against Kokomo and Flory Bidunga.
The Indiana Crossroads-SWIAC rivalry could continue at Seymour, where two defending state champions (North Daviess and Beech Grove) have a chance to meet in the championship game. Crossroads has three potential champions still in the field, while Indianapolis Lutheran's win last week over Bloomfield cut the SWIAC possibilities to two. Top-ranked NorthWood has an easier path to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Class 2A Logansport Semistate has three contenders plus Cass, while Wabash River Conference champion Fountain Central remains alive in Class A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.