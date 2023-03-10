Bloomfield, Linton and Parke Heritage are among the 64 teams which will be trying out the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s new regional format Saturday, all of them hoping for a win that gets them one step closer to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The latter two wouldn’t mind being on a collision course.
Regionals are now a one-game affair, although each of 16 sites will have two games — from teams in the same class — Saturday. The morning-and-evening format of past regionals is now set for the March 19 semistates, whose pairings will be redrawn after Saturday’s games.
So the Miners and Wolves, if they win Saturday, could face each other the following weekend even though they’ll compete this week at different sites, for example.
Coach Rich Schelsky of Parke Heritage said this week that he likes the new format. Bloomfield’s J.B. Neill and Linton’s Joey Hart have conditional thoughts.
“If we win, I’ll like it,” Neill quipped.
“I’ll take it either way, as long as we’re in [the semistate],” Hart offered.
“Sectional week is a long and grueling week,” Schelsky said. “You basically prep for two weeks on one opponent, then have to quickly prepare for one or two more to win. To back off the next week and only have to prep for one game definitely helps.”
Although each team plays just once on Saturday, there are several games that will have a huge impact on the remaining two weeks of the tournament, even for-all-practical-purposes state championship games.
- — Here’s one of those games: defending state champion Indianapolis Cathedral vs. unbeaten Ben Davis, the top-ranked team in the state all season.
The survivor of that game becomes the favorite to be the southern representative at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with Penn and superstar Markus Burton expected to be the northern team. Non-affiliated high school basketball fans are hoping for the only possible high school meeting of the state’s almost-7-foot superstars — Cathedral’s Xavier Booker and Kokomo’s Flory Bidunga — in the final game
And Conference Indiana is guaranteed to have a team in the semistate, with Bloomington North and Columbus North playing each other at Seymour.
- — Top-ranked NorthWood looks like the northern favorite and deals Saturday with a Lake Station team trying to prove its record isn’t the product of a weak schedule.
Defending state champion Beech Grove lost its coach and its big man since last year, so North Daviess has a chance to be the southern representative — and keep alive the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference’s dream of three state champions in the same year.
- — Probably more potential state champions are in this class than the other three, with Fort Wayne Blackhawk, Wapahani and Gary 21st Century looking like the best of the northern teams — strength-of-schedule concerns exist about North Judson, coached by former Covington mentor Kent Chezem — and Brownstown Central a big favorite to advance on Saturday in the south. Also in the south:
- — The Knights from near Richmond don’t have any bad losses on their resume, but they haven’t been ranked during the season either.
“They’ve had a great season and they’re a basketball program that’s used to winning,” Schelsky said in assessing the Wolves’ opponent. “They have a culture of winning and toughness.
“They don’t really have a star,” Schelsky continued, “and they’re very physical. They press a lot, so we have to have poise, play strong with the ball and make good decisions, not get sped up.”
- — Repeat the first sentence of the Northeastern information: the Chargers have no bad losses but have never been ranked.
“They have a very good point guard [Kaden Muckerheide] and a really good inside scorer [6-4 Lance Nobbe],” Hart said of the Chargers. “You don’t win 20 without being a good team . . . and they have shooters on each wing.”
- — The strongest teams in the class appear to be in the south, and Bloomfield probably have to get past at least two of them (Indianapolis Lutheran and Loogootee) to get to the finals. Fountain Central and late-blooming teams Michigan City Marquette and Kouts look like the best in the north.
- — “It’s a tough matchup for us,” Neill said of the Saints, who knocked off a potential champion (Greenwood Christian) in the sectional and whose conference — Indiana Crossroads — also still has three teams alive in the tournament (Beech Grove and Indianapolis Scecina the other two).
Lutheran, Neill added, is “very athletic, with good shooters. Transition defense, rebounding and no live-ball turnovers will be key for us.”
