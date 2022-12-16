A full, healthy roster should come in handy for the Indiana State Sycamores on Saturday.
They'll play Duquesne — the ninth-best offensive rebounding team in country — at 2 p.m. at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. ISU will have senior guard Cooper Neese back from a Nov. 30 legbone-bruise injury to help meet that challenge.
To prevent the Dukes from scoring on second-chance baskets, Indiana State coach Josh Schertz needs an all-hands-on-deck rebounding performance from his Sycamores. The stout Dukes have grabbed 161 of their own missed shots in just 11 games. Duquesne's 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward Austin Rotroff ranks eighth in the nation for offensive rebounds. Teammate Tre Williams — a 6-7, 250-pound junior forward, who began is career at Indiana State — ranks 78th nationally in the same category.
"We've got to be a five-man rebounding team," Schertz said of the matchup with the Dukes. "All five have to go to the defensive glass. We can't have guys standing and watching."
Duquesne dominated the boards in the Dukes' last game, a 66-55 win over DePaul on Wednesday. They had 18 offensive rebounds, good for 11 second-chance points — the difference in the final score. The win broke a two-game Duquesne losing streak that followed a six-game winning streak.
In the Sycamores' last outing, opponent Southern Indiana grabbed 16 offensive rebounds, converted them into 16 second-chance points and beat ISU 88-85. The loss broke Indiana State's five-game winning streak. Schertz and his players realize the importance of avoiding a similar situation against Duquesne's offensive rebounding strength.
"That's a huge part of what they do," Schertz said before Wednesday's practice in the ISU Arena. "They're tremendous at generating multiple opportunities for themselves. That's something we struggled with [at Southern Indiana]. That was a big reason why we lost on Sunday."
Neese didn't play in the Southern Indiana loss, or in earlier victories at Miami (Ohio) and Southern Illinois. The 6-4 sharpshooter injured his leg on a midcourt collision with a Drake player in the Sycamores' 75-73 win over the Bulldogs in last month's Missouri Valley Conference opener in Hulman Center.
Schertz compared the injury to a bad sprain that involved no ligament damage. "Fortunately for [Neese], it healed quick," the coach said. Neese is back to full strength, with no restrictions on his playing time.
He was averaging 9.6 points and 3 rebounds per game, as well as shooting 57% from the field and 39% from 3-point range prior to the injury.
"[After] four games without him, it's nice to have him back — his scoring ability, his IQ [and] he's a good playmaker," Schertz said.
Neese is one of five Sycamores who are at least half of their field goals, joining freshman forward-center Robbie Avila (shooting 58%) and guards Cameron Henry (54%) and Trenton Gibson (52%), and forward Kailex Stephens (50%). Neese and team scoring leader Courvoiser "Voss" McCauley pace the Sycamores' solid shooting beyond the 3-point line (34% as a team). Neese ranks fifth on ISU's all-time 3-pointers charts with 185, so far, and is one of 41 players in school history with 1,000 or more points.
"Along with Voss, [he's] our best shooter," Schertz said of Neese. "So [his return] brings another guy who can obviously make 3s. He's a tremendous mover without the basketball. ... And, he's become, as time's gone on, a better defender as well."
ISU averages 83.3 points per game, 21st-best in Division I. Duquesne's offense can be potent, too, outscoring its opponents by an average of 75.4 to 70.7 per game. Junior guards Dae Dae Grant and Jimmy Clark average 17.9 and 10.5 points per game.
Regaining Neese's scoring punch should help ISU.
"To be at your best, you need all of your best players," Schertz said. "And Coop is certainly one of our best players and brings a lot to the table that we were missing in these last four games. So we're excited to welcome him back and to be at full strength heading into Duquesne."
ISU and Duquesne are both off to strong starts after a rough 2021-22 season. ISU finished 11-20 overall and 4-14 in the Missouri Valley Conference last season, Schertz's first at Indiana State, while the Dukes had dreadful records of 6-24 overall and 1-16 in the Atlantic 10 Conference.
Williams, who played two seasons at Indiana State before transferring to Duquesne after the 2020-21 season, has made a comeback from a season-ending knee injury last February. He's now the Dukes No. 2 rebounder, No. 4 scorer and a fixture in the starting lineup for sixth-year DU coach Keith Dambrot.
The two teams' most recent meeting came in a 2019 tournament in the Bahamas, where Duquesne topped ISU 74-71. Neese, Williams and Rotroff are the only remaining players who participated in that game.
Of course, only the action inside UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse on Saturday in Pittsburgh matters now. Saturday's game at Duquesne and Thursday's home game against Northern Illinois are ISU's final two nonconference matchups, and Schertz wants ISU to play sharply in both before the full MVC schedule begins.
"I know people put a lot of emphasis on conference, and of course that's the most important, but you want to win every game you play," Schertz said. "And we really want to put our best foot forward, try to be as successful as we can these next two games and go into the break feeling good about where we are as a team. And then, of course, the gauntlet awaits us post-Christmas — the 18 league games that finish this [regular season] up."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.