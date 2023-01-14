Terre Haute South scored 282 points, beating runner-up Columbus North by 36, to capture the Conference Indiana team championship for high school wrestling Saturday in Southport's gym.
Terre Haute North placed fourth out of six teams with 183 points.
The six weight-class winners for the Braves were William Rader (now 18-7 for the season at 113 pounds), Noah Fields (12-6 at 120), Josiah Dedeaux (20-5 at 126), Coy Bender (25-6 at 145), Alex Rose (27-3 at 220) and Sean Murphy (27-4 at 285). The Patriots had one weight-class champ — Logan Wenzel (now 23-9 at 182).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.