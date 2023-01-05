The boys high school basketball game that almost didn’t seem like it was ever going to ever happen turned out to be a classic.
Linton and St. Joseph-Ogden (Ill.) were matched up in November in a shootout at Peoria, Ill., but the Miners needed to postpone the game due to their many football players on the roster.
The teams decided to meet halfway in Rockville to do battle and the game was rescheduled to the week before Christmas. That effort was postponed by bad weather, but Thursday night the matchup finally was able to happen.
Oh, and Linton didn’t have its head coach on the sidelines.
In spite of all the drama and turmoil since coach Joey Hart was placed on administrative leave this week following an arrest late last year, the Miners came back from a 14-point deficit and pulled off an improbable 50-48 comeback win.
Both teams have only one loss and are ranked in the top five in Class 2A in their respective state polls.
Linton came out a little sluggishly, but SJO star senior Ty Pence — headed to play for Illinois State next year after turning down offers from high major schools — did not.
Pence had 12 of his game-high 35 points in the first quarter as the Spartans took a 15-12 lead at the first stop.
Pence had six points as SJO scored the first eight points of the second quarter to assume a 23-12 lead, before Linton got things untracked. Logan Webb hit a 2 and a 3 and Nathan Frady added a bucket to bring the Miners within 23-19 with 2:26 left in the half.
SJO scored the final seven of the half, though, with four from Pence to lead 30-29 at intermission.
“On such short notice, the guys responded very well,” interim coach Noah Hawkins said. “It’s a new situation for all of us. We hear a lot about sending men out onto the court and other coaches talk about our strength, but their ability mentally to handle situations like this is just as impressive as their physical stature.”
The Miners turned to their trademark 1-3-1 halfcourt trap after getting into foul trouble, but the Spartans were able to find some weak spots in the first half.
“Our top three guys [Joey Hart, Webb and Braden Walters] all had three fouls so we had to be careful,” Hawkins said. “We couldn’t go man, so the 1-3-1 was about the only choice we had.”
Hart opened the second half with two straight baskets after being held scoreless in the second period, but the teams traded baskets until the final minute of the period.
At that point, Linton’s defensive pressure had picked up and was forcing more turnovers.
Nathan Frady had a putback basket shortly after hitting a trey to cut the deficit to 43-34 with 40 seconds left and Hart went coast-to-coast for a layup at the buzzer.
Pence opened the final period with a trey to elevate the lead back to 10, but the Miners really turned on the pressure and held SJO scoreless for the next 5:22.
Hart hit four three throws and a basket sandwiched around another Frady hoop, then a Wrigley Franklin free throw with 1:24 left cut the deficit to 46-45.
Pence hilt a pair of free throws for SJO, but Webb drained a trey with 1:11 left to knot the score at 48-48.
Pence missed a crucial front end of a one-and-one attempt on a play where the Illinois fans thought he deserved two shots.
It didn’t matter, as Hart got the ball in the halfcourt and drove to the basket for the game-winner.
“I saw the rim and I knew I had to get there,” Hart said later. “I’ve put the work in and I’d rather it be in my hands than anybody else’s. I’d rather take that risk and I’d feel better about it if it was me missing the shot than somebody else on the team.”
Webb was happy his team was able to put things together and pull off the win, and hopes it can be a springboard to continued success for the rest of the year.
“This game’s going to help us build and we are a veteran group but every game we build on that,” he said. “This definitely helped us all be leaders and fight through adversity.”
Pence had all but 13 of SJO’s points, while Hart led the Miners with 21 — but had better wing men with Webb’s 17 and Frady’s nine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.