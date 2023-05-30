With the NCAA baseball regional coming to Bob Warn Field this weekend, the Terre Haute-based Rex summer-league team will play its first home series at Art Nehf Field on the city’s east side.
The Rex announced the plan Tuesday, along with Rose-Hulman. Art Nehf Field is the home ballpark for the Engineers
As a result, the Rex will play host to the Johnstown MillRats from Pennsylvania at Art Nehf on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
“We are excited for the opportunity to host Rex Baseball and the Johnstown MillRats here at Rose-Hulman,” said Seth Woodason, Rose’s director of recreational sports and athletic facilities.
“We’re happy to hear that Indiana State has been given the opportunity to host an NCAA regional here in Terre Haute,” said Bruce Rosselli, the Rex general manager and part owner. “We have been working for the past three weeks on our backup plan once we were informed of ISU potentially hosting the regionals. We are fortunate that Seth Woodason is accommodating us to play at Rose-Hulman.
“In order avoid conflict this weekend, we will be adjusting our game times so everyone has an opportunity to watch great baseball action in the Wabash Valley.”
The four-team, round-robin, double-elimination NCAA regional is scheduled for Friday through Sunday, and possibly Monday, at Bob Warn Field.
As a result, the Rex rescheduled their Saturday start time to 3 p.m. Then, the Rex plays at Monday doubleheader to close out the three-game series against the MillRats. The first game starts at 5:30 p.m. ET, and the second game begins 30 minutes after the first game concludes.
All three games will be played at Art Nehf Field, with a single-game ticket price of $7 for general admission. Children 5 and under get in free. All chair-back seating will be reserved for season-ticket holders.
