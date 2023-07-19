The path toward improvement for the Indiana State University volleyball program is charted through the fall.
Second-year Sycamore coach Ashlee Pritchard and her ISU squad face a 28-match schedule for the 2023 season, including 10 home matches inside ISU Arena. Seven Indiana State opponents earned postseason berths in 2022.
The university's sports information department released the schedule Wednesday afternoon.
In her first season, Pritchard's Sycamores finished the 2022 season with records of 3-23 overall and 2-16 in the Missouri Valley Conference. ISU hired Pritchard in April 2022 to replace former ISU coach Lindsay Allman, who left to become associate head coach at Florida State. ISU finished 18-13 overall and 9-9 in the MVC in 2021, Allman's final season. Pritchard came to ISU from Marian University, where her teams amassed a 10-season record of 222-103.
Indiana State returns all six starters from its 2022 team, including each of the five Sycamores who recorded more than 100 kills. The Trees also return their top two blocks leaders, four of their top six digs leaders, their leader in assists and three of their top five in service aces from last season. Pritchard enters looks to build off her debut campaign with Indiana State, in which the Sycamores were among the MVC leaders in blocks and digs.
“We could not be more excited for this upcoming fall season,” Pritchard said in an ISU news release. “We have a strong group of returners that worked incredibly hard this spring and a group of newcomers that are excited to contribute. Our preseason schedule gives us an opportunity to see where we stack up among some great teams and get us ready for the tough Missouri Valley Conference season.”
Indiana State opens its 2023 campaign with a trio of early-season tournaments, starting with the Tribute to #10 Tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Sycamores open their season Aug. 25 against Xavier and will face Alabama State and Cincinnati to close the opening weekend. Xavier and Alabama State both participated in the NIVC last season.
The second weekend of the season sees the Blue and White head to the Lindenwood Invitational in St. Charles, Missouri. Indiana State will face ULM, Austin Peay and Lindenwood Sept. 1-2, before facing Morehead State, Butler and Northern Kentucky at MSU’s Comfort Inn-Vitational in Morehead, Kentucky, Sept. 8-9 in its final early-season tournament.
The Sycamores’ first home match of the season is the final non-conference match on the docket, as Indiana State will face IUPUI Sept. 15 in ISU Arena. The Trees follow that with four straight road matches to start MVC play, with trips to Belmont (Sept. 22), Murray State (Sept. 23), Missouri State (Sept. 29) and Southern Illinois (Sept. 30) closing the month of September.
Six of Indiana State’s 10 home matches come in the month of October, starting with contests against 2022 NIVC runner-up Drake (Oct. 6) and defending MVC champion Northern Iowa (Oct. 7). The Sycamores host Valparaiso (Oct. 13), another NIVC team from last season, and UIC (Oct. 14) the following weekend, with a midweek trip to Evansville Oct. 9 splitting up the two home weekends. Indiana State heads back on the road to face Bradley (Oct. 20) and Illinois State (Oct. 21) before closing the month in ISU Arena against Southern Illinois (Oct. 27) and Missouri State (Oct. 28).
Indiana State kicks off November on the road at Northern Iowa (Nov. 3) and Drake (Nov. 4), before closing the regular season with three straight home matches. The Sycamores welcome Murray State (Nov. 11), Belmont (Nov. 12) and Evansville (Nov. 15) to ISU Arena to conclude the regular season.
The 2023 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament will take place Nov. 19-22 at Hammons Student Center in Springfield, Mo. The top eight teams will qualify for the conference tournament.
