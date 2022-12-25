Weather hasn’t deterred the participants in this week’s First Financial Wabash Valley Classic boys high school basketball tournament at Terre Haute North, so the hope is that fans aren’t going to be intimidated either.
Although, if history is a judge, dressing warmly for the 10 a.m. opener would probably be advisable.
But the weather is starting to warm up, and the action should raise the indoor temperature considerably as the four-day extravaganza begins.
Linton, one of two teams in the tournament field that’s been ranked first in its state poll so far this season, plays the 10 a.m. opener against Parke Heritage.
Still ranked atop the Class A poll is Bloomfield, which is at the opposite end of the bracket and opens against South Vermillion at 8:30 p.m.
If those two should meet, it could be for the championship — or the consolation championship, if both lose Monday — and it would be a rematch of an outstanding Classic game a year ago. But plenty of teams stand between that happening. Host Terre Haute North, for example, has won more Classics than anybody, and coach Todd Woelfle’s Patriots always have to be reckoned with between Christmas and New Year’s.
Woelfle just achieved a coaching milestone with his 200th win, and Sullivan coach Jeff Moore will get his 500th with his first Classic win. On Monday, Moore’s Golden Arrows will be facing Casey, where coach Tom Brannan will be shooting for his 584th win (maybe the most combined wins in a game in Terre Haute since Jim Jones and Pat Rady were coaching against each other).
Plenty of other highlights will take place in the next four days. The second-day schedule will pair up winners and losers from back-to-back games on Monday’s schedule — yes, that could mean a North-South game — and on the third day the eight teams that lost on Monday will play in the first four games and the teams in the winners’ bracket will play in the last four contests.
Just four games are played on the fourth and final day — the consolation championship at 3, followed by the fifth-place game, the third-place game and the championship game at approximately 7:30.
Monday’s schedule
Linton vs. Parke Heritage, 10 a.m.
Marshall vs. West Vigo, 11:30
Greencastle vs. Northview, 1 p.m.
Casey vs. Sullivan, 2:30
Edgewood vs. Terre Haute South, 4
Terre Haute North vs. Robinson, 5:30
Shakamak vs. Cloverdale, 7
Bloomfield vs. South Vermillion, 8:30
