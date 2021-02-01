One thing that Indiana State’s men’s basketball team has proven over the last three weeks? Winning time is the Sycamores’ time.
Going back to ISU’s win over Illinois State on Jan. 16, the Sycamores have outscored Illinois State, Southern Illinois and Bradley 218-193 in the second halves of those contests.
That may not seem like a wide margin, but it’s the right margin at the right time, as ISU has won the second-half battle in each of those contests.
The result? A six-game winning streak, ISU’s longest against Missouri Valley Conference competition since the 2010-11 season.
ISU once again controlled the late going in the two-game series finale against Bradley on Monday. ISU used a 6-0 run after the last media timeout to earn a 67-55 win over the Braves and a sweep of the season series.
The Sycamores have done a 180-degree turn since their 1-5 conference start. In winning seven of its last eight games, ISU has vaulted to 7-5 in the MVC and is currently in a statistical tie for third place in the conference.
ISU’s late game poise is playing a big part in the Sycamores’ revival.
“We’re gritty towards the end of games. Our execution was on-point towards the end of the game. We got some good stops and stretched the game out. It’s a great win all around,” said ISU guard Tyreke Key, who led all scorers with 19 points.
Cooper Neese scored 11. Julian Larry had nine points. Tre Williams had eight points and six rebounds, shaking off an off-day in the series opener.
There were other things to be proud of from ISU’s point of view. One attribute that struck out in both games was the defense on Bradley’s guards.
Terry Nolan Jr., a George Washington transfer who was averaging 11.3 points and who had 11 double-digit scoring performances, was held to one point – in the entire two-game series. Nolan was 0-for-9 from the field combined in both games.
The only Bradley guard who produced points was sharpshooter Ville Tahvanainen. Apart from that? Bradley’s guards were neutralized and so was the Braves’ best player – Elijah Childs – who was held to 11 points, one night after he scored eight. Childs averages 14.9 points. Talented forward Ja’Shon Henry was also held scoreless on Monday.
“That was a heckuva defensive effort. Coach [Jake] Odum had them ready to go in both games. Not many teams guard Elijah Childs and Terry Nolan the way we did,” said ISU coach Greg Lansing, who later said it was ISU’s best defensive effort of the season.
Another trait the Sycamores have relied on? Bench contributions. Cobie Barnes and Cam Bacote converted big-time shots in both ISU wins against Bradley. On Monday, the bench pair each hit a pair of 3-point shots to keep ISU’s offense moving in the right direction.
For Bacote, who missed time in late December and early January due to a death in his family, the positive performances against Bradley were particularly sweet. Bacote had played sparingly up to this point in the season.
With Tobias Howard Jr. suspended? Bacote got his chance and took advantage of it.
“I feel really good about how it went. The coaches instilled a lot of confidence in me and I had some good practices before the games and that helped me out,” Bacote said.
Lansing was pleased with the bench contributions.
“Cam and Cobe are two terrific kids who are total team guys who work their tails off,” Lansing said.
ISU finished well, but also started well too. The Sycamores converted nine of their first 14 shots to build a 19-12 lead. ISU’s ball movement was crisp and Tre Williams, who had an off-game in the series opener, was a scoring presence.
Bradley improved its defense and ISU’s offense got too dribble and jump-shot dependent, but ISU’s defense never allowed a major surge. Bradley got within one, but the Braves only made 33.3% percent of their first half shots.
ISU was able to ride out its drought and finished the half with a 7-2 run to take a six-point halftime lead.
The second-half promised more physical punishment and ISU got a scare when LaRavia had to leave the game with 15:32 left with a leg injury.
Nonplussed, the Sycamores kept at it. ISU weathered a run in which Bradley scored on six straight possessions by answered four of their scores – including the pair of threes by Barnes.
It was 49-45 with 9:15 left when Bacote made his impact felt. Three-pointers on consecutive possessions helped boost ISU’s lead to 55-46.
“Getting up shots practice after practice builds confidence. Seeing them fall in games builds confidence and I’m a confidence-based player. Once I see one fall? I feel like the next one is going to,” Bacote said.
At the last media timeout, ISU led by eight, likely expecting one last Bradley surge. It never came. ISU finished the Braves off with a 6-0 run to put the game out of reach.
“We ran out of gas. In the last eight minutes? We didn’t have much left in us,” Bradley coach Brian Wardle said. “They had some role players who made threes and we couldn’t make a shot.”
ISU plays five of its remaining six Missouri Valley Conference regular season games away from Hulman Center. The road trips begin on Saturday as ISU begins a two-game set at Northern Iowa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.