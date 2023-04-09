Aaron Gray rattled off Jae Crowder, Royce O’Neale and Marcus Morris as hoopers he shapes his game after.
This trio has made a living in the National Basketball Association filling gaps and duties most pros don’t have a hankering for.
On Sun., Gray, a Niagara transfer, unveiled he will be joining the Indiana State basketball program on Twitter, to display the game of the aforementioned wings.
“I watch a lot of people that a lot of people don’t watch,” Gray, who has two years of eligibility remaining, said. “I watch guys that people [scratch] their heads about, but those are the kind of guys I see myself being like.”
Gray started at Southern New Hampshire of Division II as an unheralded recruit, due to unlucky timing.
ISU coach Josh Schertz spent more than a decade coaching in that arena before ISU. Gray is the fourth player on scholarship at ISU that didn't play Division I initially.
“For him to have so much success with Division II guys, it made the most sense for me,” Gray said. “You don’t see too many guys who have success with Division II guys because they don’t know how to coach them. Because they don’t know where they came from. A lot of Division II guys are either under-recruited or overlooked. Coach Schertz doesn’t see that. He recruits from all walks of life."
"He’s full of energy. He [is] definitely a coach that is going to pour everything into you," he added. "When you are getting everything poured into you, you have to give something back so it was a no-brainer for me.”
According to LockportJournal.com, the Providence, R.I. native played prep ball at Springfield Commonwealth Academy in Springfield, Mass., after graduation in 2019.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and he was in career limbo.
“Before I even got to Southern New Hampshire, I had five Division I offers before COVID hit,” he said. “I wasn’t getting any more looks after that so I went to the D II route. That was probably the best thing I could have done. I’d do it all over again.”
He averaged 15.6. points, 6.3 rebounds and 36% from beyond the arc. His season-high was 29 points, going 6-for-8 on triples.
That year, he had ample time to craft his game and he stockpiled self-confidence.
“Freshman year, I went home and was in the gym for six months, seven months straight, my trainer back at home,” he said. “My body changed, my mentality changed and helped me grow as a player. That time away made me a lot hungrier and helped me see basketball in a different light.”
Before picking Niagara his sophomore season as a transfer, he visited Wofford.
Last year, Gray went 16-15 with the Purple Eagles and finished fifth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. They lost 71-59 to Iona, the lone NCAA Tournament representative, in the conference semifinals.
Gray averaged 12.4 points as the squad’s second-leading scorer. He shot 43% from the field and 33% beyond the arc and 73% from the charity stripe.
Gray started 30 of 31 games while averaging 4.5 boards, 1.1 assists, 19 steals and nine swats.
At Fairfield in an overtime win Jan. 6, he had a field day with career-bests of 44 minutes, 30 points on 11-for-18 shooting and went 3 of 6 from long range. He pulled in five boards, had two blocks, two assists and one miscue.
Listed at 6-foot-7, 215 pounds by Niagara, he's a versatile wing.
“It’s a little tweener,” Gray said of his position.
As a glue guy, his toughness will help him compete for minutes in a position lacking depth from returners.
Indiana State had six players listed at 6-foot-6 on the 13-man roster, last year.
The squad graduated two forwards and one wing.
Sophomore Robbie Avila is the lone returner in the frontcourt and senior Xavier Bledson and junior Jayson Kent are wings.
The transfer, who is making his way from Upstate New York, said the expectation is straightforward when he arrives in Terre Haute.
“I’m just trying to win, winning is the biggest thing,” Gray said. “Going to the Dance, I think that’s everybody’s dream when they step into college. Obviously, everybody wants to get better and stuff like that, but winning and going to that Big Dance is my main goal.”
