For relevant college hoops programs, the 30 days following Selection Sunday can be frenetic in 2023.
The Indiana State men’s cage hasn’t been rattled by a roster shakeup nearly as much as other teams in the country from the transfer portal spring open period. The same can’t be stated for talent at the the top for Missouri Valley Conference opposition.
Among the 12 possible returning standouts on the three all-league teams, five have already entered the portal, including Southern Illinois guard Marcus Domask and Bradley big man Rienk Mast.
Though, it has been a brisk March for the Sycamores, who are 11 days removed from playing in the College Basketball Invitational.
The semifinal knockout at Arch Madness can feel like ages ago — it occurred earlier this month.
No major rotational losses to the portal, but ISU is coping on the fly with pieces flying the coop.
After the initial exit wave of sophomore redshirt Cameron Crawford and soon-to-be graduate transfer Zach Hobbs, sophomore Rob Martin contemplated a Round 2 in Terre Haute.
“When Rob and I met, it was probably mutual that it was something we had to think about,” coach Josh Schertz said. “And see if it was the right fit for him. I would say we mutually decided that it was good for him to try to find another program and move forward.”
While there are circumstances for players to return to programs out of the portal, Martin is in the portal after finishing with 65 minutes in 12 games as a Sycamore.
He had 11 points and nine assists.
On Friday, freshman redshirt walk-on Isaac Holmes threw his name on the list that’s stuffed with nearly 1,000 players in Division I, according to On3.com.
On Wednesday, a source said the Sycamores are in the final stages of a commitment from a player in the portal that will be made public in the coming week.
After that, the school has space for four scholarships.
Thursday was the start of a dead period, ahead of the Final Four, where teams can reach out virtually via video meetings, and this period opens up again at noon on Thursday.
“We are Zooming around the clock,” four to five times a day, Schertz said.
April 10-13 is another break before almost a month of the portal being ajar.
“The unfortunate reality of the way this all works is, yeah, until May 11, anything could happen,” Schertz said. “There is so much tampering, wheeling and dealing, and people are trying to get in behind the scenes to make things happen until May 12. You would never say never to anything.”
The players at this moment set to return after one-on-ones with Schertz, and Schertz speaking with their parents, are sixth-year senior Xavier Beldson, junior Jayson Kent, junior Julian Larry, junior Masen Miller, on scholarship this year, sophomore Robbie Avila and incoming freshmen Jaden Daughtry, Derek Vost and Eli Shetler.
“I feel confident in those guys because I trust them and I’ve been around them,” Schertz said of the returning core.
On Thursday, Schertz informed the Tribune-Star that two-year assistant Bryston Williams is joining the Wyoming staff as an assistant.
“Bryston has impacted our program in a positive way and we wish he and Hannah, [his wife], all of the best in Laramie,” Schertz texted.
One more domino toppled as a former incoming recruit, Cameron Manyawu, who had initial contact with Williams in December of 2021, was released from his National Letter of Intent.
Manyawu made the request and announced his release on Twitter on Thursday.
Schertz said Indiana State was the first Division I program to show interest and offer him a scholarship.
The role player, as a junior, had offers from Valparaiso, Oral Roberts, South Dakota and South Dakota State. His stock skyrocketed as a senior when his high school, Kansas City Staley, won the state’s largest class championship.
The versatile big, listed at 6-foot-9, was labeled a unicorn by Schertz for his ability to defend all five spots on the floor and his ceiling.
“In any recruitment process, you have the kid and the inner circle,” Schertz texted. “I think Cam is a great kid who was advised to ask for his release due to Bryston leaving. Certainly, this is a first for me, and while there is no precedent for releasing a signed student-athlete due to the departure of an assistant, we are going to do so.”
Now Schertz is evaluating talent at the high school, prep, international and junior college levels, in addition to maneuvering a manic portal.
