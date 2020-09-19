Chris Windom became the first four-time winner of the Jim Hurtubise Classic on Friday at the Terre Haute Action Track.
Windom pounced early, shooting to the lead on the opening lap from his starting spot inside the second row, then carved his way through a gridlock of traffic. Jack Hewitt, in 1990-91-95, was the other three-time winner.
"With how good [Hewitt] was here, that's pretty special." Windom reflected. "I honestly didn't know that could be broken tonight, so that was really cool to find that out after the race. This place has been so good to me throughout my whole career. I love coming here and racing. We've always had a fast car here all those years."
Windom also became just the sixth driver to win at least six U.S. Auto Club sprint car features at Terre Haute. Gary Bettenhausen and Hewitt each won eight while his half-a-dozen ranks right alongside Bubby Jones, Sheldon Kinser and J.J. Yeley for third all-time at the track.
Furthermore, the triumph marked Windom's 28th overall career USAC National Sprint Car victory, surpassing Kevin Thomas Jr. to move him to 15th all-time with Tyler Courtney, Levi Jones and J.J. Yeley.
Windom had previously won the Hurtubise Classic in 2011-16-17, the latter of which came during his USAC National Sprint Car championship season. Windom is mired in a similar dogfight this year as well, and his performance at Terre Haute elevated him into the series point lead by just two markers over Brady Bacon with four events remaining over the next three weekends.
Fast qualifier — C.J. Leary.
Heat winners — Chase Stockton, Dave Darland, Robert Ballou, Chris Windom, Anton Hernandez (semi).
Feature results — Windom, Darland, Justin Grant, Ballou, Brady Bacon, Shane Cottle, Kevin Thomas Jr., Stockon, Logan Seavey, Hernandez, Carson Short, Clinton Boyles, Austin Williams, J.J. Hughes, Jake Swanson, Jadon Rogers, Tye Mihocko, Max Adams, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Brandon Mattox, Jonathan Vennard, Leary (flipped on first lap).
Point leaders — Windom 1,456, Bacon 1,454, Stockon 1,408, Leary 1,379, Grant 1,378, Thomas Jr. 1,197, Short 1,107, Darland 1,055, Kyle Cummins 969, Seavey 961.
