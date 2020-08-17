Chris Windom was the winner Sunday night in the Midwest Sprint Car Series feature at the Terre Haute Action Track's Mountain Dew Family Fun Day.
Windom held off Robert Ballou and Kevin Thomas Jr. the MSCS race. Sullivan County native Chase Stockon was the fast qualifier and got the Wilwood Brakes Good Break of the Race Award while finishing seventh. Jasonville's Brandon Morin was 15th.
Greg Johnson won both his heat and the Indiana Late Models Series feature race, with Terre Haute's Kenny Carmichael Sr. placing 12th.
Carmichael had better luck in the Scott's Custom Colors DIRTcar Modified feature race, placing fifth. Will Krup won his second straight Action Track appearance in that competition.
Midwest Sprint Car Series
Fast qualifier — Chase Stockon 20.327 seconds.
Heat winners — J.J. Hughes, Kevin Thomas Jr., Shane Cottle.
B-main — Justin Grant.
Feature — Chris Windom, Robert Ballou, Thomas Jr., Grant, Kyle Cummins, Cottle, Stockon, Max Adams, Nate McMillen, Sterling Cling, Dakota Jackson, Chris Phillips, Jonathan Vennard, Chayse Hayhurst, Brandon Morin, Dave Darland, Nick Bilbee, Hughes, Mitch Wismiller, Aric Gentry.
Late models
Heat one — Greg Johnson, Steve Peeden, Brad Barrow, Scott Young, Zack Burton, Dane Bartle.
Heat two — Tyler Cain, Josh Boller, Greg Kendall, Justin Bowling, James Edsall, Brett Wagner.
Heat three — Shelby Miles, Raymond Humphrey, Tyler Neal, Kenny Carmichael Sr., Caleb Faulkner, Brent Hudson.
Feature — Johnson, Cain, Miles, Neal, Barrow, Humphrey, Bowling, Boller, Kendall, Edsall, Burton, Carmichael Sr., Young, Faulkner, Hudson, Bartle, Peeden, Wagner.
Modifieds
Feature — Will Krup, Ken Schrader, Justin Jones, Brian Shaw, Carmichael Sr., Tyler Loughmiller, James Walters, Tanner Reed, Wes Leigh, Jake Leitzman, Jay Humphrey Jr., Rick Weitekamp, Bryson Clark, Austin Zeiles, George Reedy, John Baker Jr., Kenny Weaver, Jason Highly DNS, David Shain DNS.
