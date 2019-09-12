Windom, Stockon chasing history in Hurtubise Classic

USAC's AMSOIL sprint cars return to the Terre Haute Action Track on Friday as the circuit hosts the Jim Hurtubise Classic.
The man chasing history in the venerable race — which took Jim Hurtubise's name in 1990 — is Chris Windom.
Windom, currently sixth in the USAC points, has won three Hurtubise Classic's — taking the checkered flag in 2011, 2016 and 2017. Jack Hewitt is the only other USAC driver to win three Hurtubise Classic's, so if Windom wins, he makes history. Windom has won four times overall in USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car competition at Terre Haute and once in Silver Crown, plus his latest triumph there at the western Indiana dirt oval, scoring an MSCS win in August.
The USAC points are led by C.J. Leary, who has a 121-point advantage over Tyler Courtney. Leary won the Sumar Classic at the Action Track in 2016. Leary was 9th and 6th in his two Terre Haute starts this year en route to the 121-point lead in the series standings he holds entering Friday’s race. The Greenfield driver was quick time in qualifying at Terre Haute in May, one of his series-leading eight this year. He led the first five laps and finished 4th in the 2018 Hurtubise Classic.
Another notable is Sullivan native and current Fort Branch resident Chase Stockon. He won the 2012 Hurtubise Classic, but Stockon is going for a different kind of history tonight. Stockon hopes to become USAC’s ultimate ironman. One more start would be his 285th consecutive with the USAC National Sprint Car division, surpassing Levi Jones for the longest such streak in series history.
Brady Bacon, a two-time Hurtubise Classic winner, won the 2018 Hurtubise Classic and Tyler Courtney won the most recent USAC race at the Action Track when he won the Don Smith Classic in July. Courtney also won the most recent USAC race at Kokomo in August.
This year, the event enters its 20th running with two-time USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car champion Brady Bacon scoring the most recent victory at the Hurtubise Classic last September. Bacon has had a notable run of success in the event as one of three drivers to win the Hurtubise Classic on multiple occasions, first winning in the Fall of 2014 aboard the Dynamics, Inc. No. 69. The Terre Haute USAC one-lap track record holder from Broken Arrow, Okla. aims to become the first driver to pilot the Dynamics, Inc. to victory lane at Terre Haute twice following previous singular victories by Robbie Stanley (1993), Tracy Hines (2003) and Jerry Coons, Jr. (2010).
The last driver to win at Terre Haute before Courtney began his run of three out of five at the beginning of the 2018 season is Kevin Thomas, Jr. Thomas (Cullman, Ala.) has won twice at the Action Track in USAC National Sprint competition. He emerged victorious after a scintillating battle with Dave Darland during the final laps of the ISW round in 2013, then reigned supreme near the end of 2017. Like Courtney, he’s gunning for his first Hurtubise Classic win, where he finished 5th a year ago.
The 163rd USAC Sprint Car event at the Terre Haute Action Track will also have the DIRTcar Modifieds on hand. Pits open at 3 p.m., grandstands at 4 p.m. and cars on track at 6:30 p.m. Adult grandstand tickets are $25 while adult infield tickets are $15. Kids 11 and under are free. Pit passes are $35 apiece.
The Jim Hurtubise Classic will have live, flag-to-flag coverage on FloRacing. You can listen to live audio of the broadcast for free on the USAC app or follow along with live updates on https://www.facebook.com/usacracing/ and https://twitter.com/USACNation/ with live timing and scoring available on both the USAC and Race-Monitor apps.
USAC points
1. C.J. Leary=1,702
2. Tyler Courtney=1,581
3. Brady Bacon=1,564
4. Justin Grant=1,525
5. Kevin Thomas Jr.=1,524
6. Chris Windom=1,495
7. Chase Stockon=1,472
8. Jason McDougal=1,294
9. Carson Short=1,273
10. Isaac Chapple=991
Jim Hurtubise Classic winners
Three wins — Jack Hewitt (1990-91-95) & Chris Windom (2011-16-17)
Two wins — Brady Bacon (2014-18)
One win — Robert Ballou (2015), Jerry Coons, Jr. (2013), Tony Elliott (1998), Tray House (1994), Tony Jones (1999), Rusty McClure (1992), Jon Stanbrough (2010), Robbie Stanley (1993), Chase Stockon (2012), Kevin Thomas (1996) & J.J. Yeley (1997)
All-Time USAC winners at Terre Haute Action Track
Eight wins — Gary Bettenhausen & Jack Hewitt
Six wins — Bubby Jones, Sheldon Kinser & J.J. Yeley
Five wins — Jim Hurtubise, Levi Jones, Jon Stanbrough & Rich Vogler
Four wins — Bud Kaeding, Roger McCluskey & Chris Windom
Three wins — Don Branson, Steve Butler, Pancho Carter, Daron Clayton, Jerry Coons, Jr, Tyler Courtney, Jay Drake, Cary Faas, Tracy Hines, Rick Hood, Joe Saldana & Chase Stockon
Two wins — Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Rollie Beale, Tom Bigelow, Dave Darland, Cory Kruseman, Johnny Rutherford, Dick Tobias, Kevin Thomas, Jr., Bruce Walkup & Greg Weld
One win — Billy Cassella, Steve Chassey, Bryan Clauson, Mel Cornett, Larry Dickson, Ed Elisian, Tony Elliott, Aaron Farney, A.J. Foyt, Richard Griffin, Chuck Gurney, Tommy Hinnershitz, Tray House, Chet Johnson, Tony Jones, Doug Kalitta, Frankie Kerr, Steve Kinser, Eddie Leavitt, Andy Linden, Bobby Marshman, Charlie Masters, Rusty McClure, James McElreath, Jim McElreath, Jim McWithey, Jan Opperman, Terry Pletch, Larry Rice, Eddie Sachs, Sam Sessions, Ron Shuman, George Snider, Robbie Stanley, Brad Sweet, Kevin Thomas & Bobby Unser
**J.J. Yeley = 1 Non-Points Special Event Win
