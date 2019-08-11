Chris Windom got underneath Justin Grant for a first-turn pass on a restart midway through the 25-lap Midwest Sprint Car Series race Sunday night at the Terre Haute Action Track, and wasn’t about to be caught the rest of the way.
“The track was so slick, the only opportunity I had was to try to throw a slider if I got the chance,” Windom said afterward, “and it ended up working.
“I knew we had the better car; it was just hard to get by [Grant].”
Windom led comfortably until the yellow flag came out on the 22nd lap, the result of Tom Harris and Josh Hodges getting together between the first and second turns. Windom, who has a good share of Action Track wins, wasn’t challenged on this restart and brought home the win.
“It feels good to be back here,” Windom told the crowd afterward. “It’s been a good year [for me] so far.”
Grant held off fast qualifier Carson Short for second place — “I thought I could get up to [the leaders],” Short said after the race — while early leader Chase Stockon was fourth, Dakota Jackson fifth and Kyle Cummins sixth. Cummins had won the MSCS race at Tri-State Speedway on Saturday, but never challenged for a double payday.
Stockon, the Sullivan County native, won the draw for the pole for the feature race and led the first two laps, but then the first yellow came out. Grant got to the front on the restart, Short made a big move to get in contention and those four kept their positions the rest of the evening.
Maybe the most spectacular moment of the evening was a red-flag event four laps into the MSCS feature. Jarett Andretti, winner of the second heat and looking like a contender, flipped going into the second turn and was finished for the evening. He emerged from his car uninjured partly due to the efforts of Kent Schmidt, who wrenched his car sideways to avoid Andretti’s disabled vehicle and wound up facing backwards.
Will Krup won the DIRTcar Modified feature race, finally catching 14-year-old Hunt Gossum. Gossum, eventually third in the feature race, won his heat in dominating fashion and led the first half of the 15-lap feature.
DIRTcar Modifieds
Heat winners — Hunt Gossum, Will Krup.
Feature — Krup, Tyler Weiss, Gossum, Ryan Ruhlman, Jay Humphrey Jr., Kenny Carmichael, Kenny Carmichael Jr., Justin Jones, Chad Weiner, Tyler Loughmiller, Alex Reid Brian Shaw.
Midwest Sprint Car Series
Fast qualifier — Carson Short.
Heat winners — Justin Grant, Jarett Andretti, Chris Windom, Tom Harris (B main).
Feature — Windom, Grant, Short, Chase Stockon, Dakota Jackson, Kyle Cummins, Dustin Smith, Isaac Chapple, Paul May, Critter Malone, Kendall Ruble, Josh Hodges, Collin Ambrose, Chayse Hayhurst, Kent Schmidt, Harris, Andretti, Max Adams, Chris Babcock, Mitch Wissmiller.
