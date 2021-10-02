Chris Windom won the Jim Hurtubise Classic on Friday night at the Terre Haute Action Track, putting him in a three-way tie for most THAT sprint-car wins.
Windom's eighth win in Terre Haute ties him with USAC and National Sprint Car Hall of Famers Gary Bettenhausen and Jack Hewitt.
“That’s pretty surreal,” Windom acknowledged. “I wouldn’t have ever thought I would get to this point. To tie somebody like Jack Hewitt, who I feel like has never lost on a half-mile when he raced, is pretty cool. This place has been good to me over the years. I love coming here anytime we can and, hopefully, we can get one more win to take over the lead solely.”
Windom started third on the grid but quickly put himself into position to track down racelong leader Jake Swanson on the 18th lap of the 30-lap feature, then motored away to for his second series win of the year.
The Canton, Illinois, driver entered the event as the only four-time winner of the Hurtubise Classic and left the premises as the lone five-time victor of the event in 2011, 2016, 2017, 2020 and now 2021. Furthermore, his 30th overall USAC National Sprint Car win equaled him with Tyler Courtney for 16th on the all-time list.
It’s been a season that Windom readily admits has been somewhat of a rough go with “off nights” arriving more often than preferred throughout the campaign. It’s been a season in which the highest of highs have both come at Terre Haute after capturing his only USAC Sprint Car victory of the season there during the Tony Hulman Classic in May.
“I just love this place,” Windom exclaimed. “I love the speed and the technicality of it also. Our cars are just always so good here. Jake [Swanson] was really good early on and I felt like I would catch him, but he’d kind of pull away. When I got close enough to make a move, I had to make a move there. I knew I cleared him, but I knew it was close. Once you get to lapped traffic, it’s really hard to get through. I wanted to clear him before we started getting into heavy lapped traffic because I knew we had the car to win.”
Pole sitter Robert Ballou edged ahead initially at the start of the feature entering turn one, but Swanson quickly assumed control utilizing the outside groove, narrowly eclipsing Ballou at the stripe by a half car length at the conclusion of the opening lap, a position he’d remain in for the majority of the distance.
Just a tick later, Windom crawled the bottom around the inside guardrail to go past Ballou between turns three and four to slot into second on the third lap.
Friday's race was the last of the season at the Action Track.
FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Tanner Thorson, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-19.377; 2. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-19.809; 3. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-19.850; 4. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-19.874; 5. Chris Windom, 19, Hayward-19.895; 6. Jake Swanson, 21AZ, Team AZ-19.897; 7. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-19.949; 8. Mario Clouser, 6, EZR-19.954; 9. Logan Seavey, 5, Baldwin/Fox-20.039; 10. C.J. Leary, 77m, Michael-20.093; 11. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-20.161; 12. Shane Cottle, 74x, Hodges-20.168; 13. Jadon Rogers, 14, Rogers-20.170; 14. Tye Mihocko, 5T, Parker-20.185; 15. Kevin Thomas Jr., 9K, KT-20.202; 16. Max Adams, 5x, Adams-20.209; 17. Harley Burns, 16, Burns-20.264; 18. Jason McDougal, 5m, KO-20.379; 19. Mitch Wissmiller, 29, RMB-20.550; 20. Davey Ray, 14AJ, FattFro-20.584; 21. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-20.606; 22. Sterling Cling, 34, Cling-20.687; 23. Brandon Morin, 98, Morin-20.706; 24. Patrick Budde, 90, Budde-22.220.
SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Max Adams, 2. Robert Ballou, 3. C.J. Leary, 4. Justin Grant, 5. Jadon Rogers, 6. Tanner Thorson, 7. Mitch Wissmiller, 8. Sterling Cling. 2:43.05
COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Chris Windom, 2. Tye Mihocko, 3. Chase Stockon, 4. Mario Clouser, 5. Harley Burns, 6. Brandon Mattox, 7. Davey Ray, 8. Brandon Morin. 2:45.84
INDY METAL FINISHING/INDY RACE PARTS THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Shane Cottle, 3. Jake Swanson, 4. Jason McDougal, 5. Brady Bacon, 6. Logan Seavey, 7. Matt Westfall, 8. Patrick Budde. 2:42.02
FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (3), 2. Jake Swanson (2), 3. Robert Ballou (1), 4. Brady Bacon (5), 5. Kevin Thomas Jr. (7), 6. Tanner Thorson (9), 7. Logan Seavey (11), 8. C.J. Leary (12), 9. Shane Cottle (14), 10. Chase Stockon (6), 11. Jadon Rogers (15), 12. Max Adams (8), 13. Mario Clouser (10), 14. Justin Grant (4), 15. Jason McDougal (18), 16. Brandon Mattox (13), 17. Sterling Cling (22), 18. Matt Westfall (21), 19. Davey Ray (20), 20. Harley Burns (17), 21. Brandon Morin (23), 22. Tye Mihocko (16), 23. Patrick Budde (24), 24. Mitch Wissmiller (19). 10:31.97 (New Track Record)
USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-2525, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.-2451, 3-Justin Grant-2387, 4-C.J. Leary-2243, 5-Tanner Thorson-2236, 6-Chris Windom-2187, 7-Jake Swanson-2063, 8-Robert Ballou-1957, 9-Chase Stockon-1655, 10-Logan Seavey-1318.
