It was chilly and rainy the first day, chilly and very windy the second, but the 2020 XC Town USA Meet of Champions, conducted by the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation and sponsored by The Garrett Companies, went off without any major glitches Saturday and Sunday at LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
With Nike and Foot Locker having declined to sponsor their usual national cross country meets, Sunday's championship high school races were the only national events that high school athletes were able to run this fall, and they were put together in a hurry.
"A great weekend," said meet director Kristi Rieger after the final event — the boys championship race — on Sunday. "We're thankful that NSAF gave us the opportunity for a national meet, and we were excited to be a part of it.
"I'm really proud we could fill that [national championship] void, and really proud of what we put together for this," she continued, "and we pulled it off in the last six weeks."
Eric Garrett of the sponsorship companies was a big booster, Rieger indicated — and for good reason. His son Ty was the top runner for Valor Christian (Col.) High School, competing Sunday as Valor XC & Distance.
Newbury Park, Calif., defended its boys national team championship — the team even had a "rabbit," Nathan Goldstein, setting a blistering pace early — and also won the Boys Open competition with its next-best group of runners, while the Colorado Bruins, led by runner-up Riley Stewart, were the girls champions.
Stewart was runner-up by a whopping 40 seconds, however, because Sydney Thorvaldson of Rawlins, Wyo., took the lead early and kept pulling away. Treating her 5K race as a sprint, Thorvaldson demolished the course record by 11 seconds.
The boys champion, Judson Greer of Melissa, Texas, didn't set a course record, partly because the fierce wind held down the times and partly because the boys race was a strategic one, with dozens of runners in the lead pack until the halfway point. Greer pulled away to a big lead at that stage of the race; he wasn't as fast at the finish, but he has his high school state championship race to run in nine days.
The wind didn't slow Thorvaldson at all. It may have seemed like a balmy fall afternoon for the Wyoming competitor.
Greencastle's Emma Wilson had a runner-up finish on Saturday in the Women's Open Elite competition, a second behind the winner but 10 seconds ahead of the third-place runner. And three Indiana runners were in the top four of the Boys Open on Sunday, with Spencer Carpenter (Westview) winning, Abe Eckman (Jasper) third and Kai Conner (Westfield) fourth.
Saturday
Men's Open Elite top 5, 8K — Mason Ferlic (ua, Mich.) 23:43.4, Paul Chelimo (ua, Col.) 23:53.3, Morgan Beadlescomb (Go Green, Mich.) 23:54.3, Jack Meijer (ua, Wis.) 23:54.6, Jackson Sharp (ua, Wis.) 23:54.8; team champion Go Green.
Women's Open Elite top 5, 6K — Amy-Eloise Neal (ua, Wash.) 20:17.3, Emma Wilson (ua, Ind.) 20:18.7, Ericka Venderlende (ua, Mich.) 20:28.8, Jenna Magness (ua, Mich.) 20:34.1, Kelsey Harris (ua, Ind.) 20:42.0; team champion Big Mack (Wis.).
Sunday
Girls Open (Blue and White races combined) top 5 — Margaret Carroll (Bobcat TC, Pa.) 18:20.1, Jessica Secor (Louisville Rams) 18:48.0, Alex Bauer (ua, Ohio) 18:56.4, Natalia Martino (Winnebago Warriors, Ill.) 19:03.3, Katherine Strong (ua, Va.) 19:10; team champion Winnebago Warriors; also competing for THN XC: Alyssa Petscher 24:37.7, Mikalah Tingley 24:41.8, Lela Porter 27:52.5, Kaylee Tingley 31:45.4.
Boys Open (Blue and White races combined) top 5 — Spencer Carpenter (ua, Ind.) 15:59.9, Rendon Kuykendall (Hope Christian XC Club, N.M.) 16:09.2, Abe Eckman (ua, Ind.) 16:11.4, Kai Conner (ua, Ind.) 16:13.1, Matt Coyle (ua, Ill.) 16:17.6; team champion Newbury Park (Calif.) Athletic Club.
Girls Championship top 5 — Sydney Thorvaldson (ua, Wyo.) 16:38.3 (course record), Riley Stewart (Colorado Bruins) 17:18.0, Ava Parekh (Chicago Speed) 17:36.0, Analee Weaver (ua, Minn.) 17:36.9, Carmel Alder (Franklin Elite Athletes, N.C.) 17:38.4; team champion Colorado Bruins.
Boys Championship top 5 — Judson Greer (Melissa, Texas) 15:14.1, Hobbs Kessler (Very Nice! Track Club, Mich.) 15:16.4, Luke Schildmeyer (Saints XC Club, Ill.) 15:20.0, Nathan Walker (Fremont TC, Mich.) 15:20.2, Nathan Moore (ua, Ohio) 15:21.5; team champion Newbury Park (Calif.) Athletic Club.
