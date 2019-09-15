Jordan Wilkins was an Eddie George fan growing up near Memphis, Tenn.
He made it over to Nashville from time to time to watch the Tennessee Titans play, mostly in the preseason, and he used the franchise’s star running back on every NFL video game he played.
Before Sunday’s game at Nissan Stadium, Wilkins confided his fandom for George to Indianapolis Colts running backs coach Tom Rathman. He even took a moment at halftime to savor George’s speech to the crowd while his No. 27 jersey – along with former Titans quarterback Steve McNair’s No. 9 – officially was retired.
A few hours later, Wilkins made the play that ruined Tennessee’s party.
The reserve running back broke a 55-yard run to the Titans’ 4-yard line with 5:25 remaining in the fourth quarter. A few seconds later, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton caught a go-ahead touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett, and the Colts held on for a wild 19-17 victory.
“As a running back, that’s all you wish for,” Wilkins said of the hole opened by right guard Mark Glowinski and center Ryan Kelly. “Running backs are normally physical, get beat up and try to fit through tight holes. But, on that play, the O-line opened it up so well for me. I just hit it. Hopefully, I’ll work on my long-distance speed a little bit. I gotta finish that one off, but T.Y. ended up finishing it off for me.”
There was nothing pretty about the victory that evened Indianapolis’ record at 1-1 and created a three-way tie atop the AFC South standings.
This was an old-school, bare-knuckled brawl. There was high drama throughout as neither team held a lead of more than seven points, and veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri’s troubles putting the ball through the uprights grew.
The 46-year-old future Hall of Famer missed a pair of extra-point attempts, allowing the Titans to take over with 4:38 remaining after Hilton’s score and a chance to win with a field goal.
A week after surrendering the game-winning drive with little resistance in overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Colts defense came up big twice in the final five minutes.
“We wanted to be on the field to redeem ourself for last week,” linebacker Darius Leonard said after recording a team-high 10 tackles and his first sack. “I think we came up, and I think we did that.”
It started with a pair of incompletions from Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota, who finished 19-of-28 for 154 yards and one touchdown, to bring up third-and-10 at the Titans’ 25-yard line.
Rookie safety Khari Willis then came up with a tough open-field tackle to stop wide receiver Tajae Sharp 1 yard shy of the first-down marker. Tennessee briefly lined up as though it would go for it on fourth-and-1 but called timeout after the Colts didn’t jump offside and punted the ball away.
On the ensuing possession, Indianapolis faced fourth-and-inches at its own 35-yard line and employed a similar strategy. The Colts lined up, attempted to pull Tennessee offside and then called a timeout.
Then Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich sent his offense back on to the field and rolled the dice. Brissett tucked in behind Kelly and left guard Quenton Nelson and picked up a first down to keep the clock running a little longer.
“It really wasn’t much of a decision,” Reich said. “I really didn’t consider anything else other than going for it. I just thought, since we had the timeouts, it makes sense to try to draw them offsides. I figured we weren’t going to get them.
“At that point, with the confidence in our offensive line, confidence in Jacoby – he’s a big, strong guy as well – there’s no chance we were not going for it.”
Reich’s only regret is the offense couldn’t run out the clock.
Three plays later, Rigoberto Sanchez punted the ball away, and Tennessee took over at its own 28-yard line with no timeouts remaining and 1:07 to play.
On the third play of the drive, Mariota scrambled for a first down at his own 47-yard line and spiked the ball to stop the clock with 31 seconds left. A second-down completion to A.J. Brown gained 8 yards to Indianapolis’ 45-yard line, and another spike stopped the clock with 15 ticks remaining.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel declined to try a 62-yard field goal and instead hoped to convert on fourth-and-2. But Mariota’s pass was high and bounced off Brown’s hands as the Colts’ sideline erupted with cheers.
“We came out with our backs against the wall,” Indianapolis safety Malik Hooker said. “The team needed us. We were called, and we went out there and made the play. There was just a different type of energy and confidence when we went out there on that last drive.”
Brissett took a knee to run out the final 11 seconds, and the Colts escaped with an unlikely victory.
Wilkins was the leading rusher with 82 yards on just five carries, and after exploding for 203 yards on the ground against the Chargers in Week 1, Indianapolis finished with 167 yards and an average of 4.9 yards per carry.
Last week’s hero, Marlon Mack, was held to 51 yards on 20 attempts. But Wilkins made the most of his opportunities in relief.
“He is getting back from his (foot) injury,” Reich said. “You know, he played last week, and we didn’t want to put any running back reps on him last week. Today, how the weather was, being as hot as it was, it was a little bit more natural rotation, and Jordan took advantage of it.”
The Colts offense had been shut down for much of the second half before Wilkins’ big run.
A week after sacking Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield five times and forcing three interceptions, the Titans also harassed Brissett. He turned the ball over twice – once on an interception and once on a fumble – and finished just 17-of-28 for 146 yards.
But he also found a way to throw three touchdown passes.
The first was a 3-yard toss underneath to tight end Eric Ebron following a play-action fake on Indianapolis’ opening drive. With eight minutes left in the first half, Brissett found rookie wide receiver Parris Campbell for a 15-yard touchdown and a 13-7 lead after Vinatieri missed the extra point.
Tennessee answered with a 1-yard pass from Mariota to offensive lineman David Quessenberry with 14:55 left in the second quarter and took the lead for the first time on a 1-yard run by Derrick Henry with 11:31 to play in the third quarter.
Cairo Santos put the Titans ahead 17-13 on a 49-yard field goal with 4:35 to play in the third quarter.
Then Wilkins, Hilton and the defense saved the day.
“There isn’t even no cap on how much fight this team has,” Leonard said. “We fight day in and day out in practice, and it showed how much fight we have in the fourth quarter.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.