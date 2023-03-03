First-year South Vermillion boys basketball coach Vince Marietta has 10 wins to his credit, but there’s no doubt which one of those is his favorite.
The short-handed Wildcats, who lost several key players throughout the season, turned in a tough and gritty effort on Friday night to knock off Edgewood 61-43 in the semifinal round of the IHSAA Class 3A Northview Sectional.
The Wildcats will now play tournament favorite Indian Creek, a 60-43 winner over the host Knights, in Saturday night’s 6:30 p.m. championship game.
“We talked all season about how you play for March,” Marietta said afterward. “You know, we talked about all season how you play for March,” he said. “We were battle tested, and went through a lot of adversity in the regular season. At the end of the day we said, ‘How do we prepare to be ready for March?’ I think we prepared right.”
Edgewood was impressive in beating West Vigo on Wednesday night, and came out strongly by taking a 17-11 lead after one period.
The Wildcats did not give up, though, despite the Mustangs increasing that margin to 22-12 with 6:37 left in the half.
South Vermillion then ran off nine straight points, four on baskets from Dallas Coleman after spectacular passes from sophomore point guard Aden Wallace.
Edgewood led 28-26 with 2:26 left in the half after a cutback by Carl Norris, but the Wildcats got a Lucas Bush trey and a basket from Dylan Conder to hold a 31-28 lead.
Edgewood scored the first nine points of the second half to go up 37-31, but the game was far from over.
Bush was a one-man wrecking crew, hitting a basket on another nifty Wallace pass, four free throws and another basket after making a steal.
Edgewood got a pair of treys late in the period and held a 43-41 lead at the final stop.
Trailing 50-46 with 3:29 left, a Conder trey followed by a pair of Bush free throws put the Wildcats ahead for good.
Edgewood put up little resistance down the stretch, as the Wildcats hit 10 of 13 free throws in the final period.
Bush led the Wildcats with 24 points, while Coleman added 10 and Wonder had nine.
Evander Hammonds had 15 as the only Mustang in double figures.
South Vermillion (10-15) now takes on 13-8 Indian Creek, the only team with a record above .500 entering the tourney.
Marietta hopes his team’s stellar passing continues in the finals.
“We talk a lot about how you gotta find those gaps,” he said. “If you move the ball really well, those gaps become open and we just take advantage of ‘em. We see ‘em, and we’ve got several guys out there that can throw the ball really well and they can hit open guys.
“Indian Creek is a good team and I think it’s gonna be a dog fight. We’re gonna roll it out and see two extremely scrappy and physical teams just roll it out and play physical for 32 minutes. It’s gonna be fun.”
In the opener, poor shooting doomed Northview from the start.
The Knights led 10-9 after one quarter despite hitting just 4 of 19 shots, and their misfiring eventually caught up with them.
Indian Creek held a 29-21 halftime lead and expanded that margin to 44-28 after three periods.
Northview ended its season at 9-16. Christian Roembke led the Knights with 14 points, while Drew Cook had 12.
Edgewood finished its season at 10-15.
INDIAN CREEK (60) — Sichtung 3-10 1-4 8, Merlin 4-10 2-3 11, Pemberton 1-2 3-4 5, Crouch 11-18 3-4 26, Volz 4-5 00-0 8, Emberton 1-3 0-0 2, Connell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-39 FG, 9-15 FT, 60 TP.
NORTHVIEW (43) — Cook 4-23 4-5 12, Goff 1-5 1-2 3, Roembke 5-14 0-0 14, Cottee 2-9 3-4 7, Perry 3-4 0-0 7, Fowler 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Farris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-46 FG, 8-11 FT, 43 TP.
Indian Creek 9 20 15 16 — 60
Northview 10 11 7 15 — 43
3-point shooting — Northview 5-22 (Cook 0-5, Goff 0-3, Roembke 4-13, Perry 1-1), IC 3-11 (Sitting 1-3, Merlin 1-3, Crouch 1-3, Emberton 0-1).
SOUTH VERMILLION (61) — Wallace 1-7 4-7 7, Bush 7-11 9-12 24, Terry 0-2 2-4 2, Coleman 4-9 2-4 10, Wonder 3-8 2-2 9, Straw 0-0 0-0 0, Cox 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 18-42 FG, 19-29 FT, 61 TP
EDGEWOOD (53) — Hammonds 5-13 3-5 15, Huttenlocker 2-8 2-2 8, Boggs 4-9 0-0 11, White 2-4 0-3 4, Ranard 4-5 1-1 9, McCullough 2-4 0-0 4, Norris 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-46 FG, 6-11 FT, 53 TP
South Vermillion 11 20 10 20 — 61
Edgewood 17 11 15 10 — 53
3-point shooting — SV 5-9 (Bush 1-1, Conder 1-1, Wallace 1-5, Cox 1-1), Edgewood 7-17 (Hammonds 2-5, Huttenlocker 2-5, Boggs 3-7).
