Three high school softball losses early in the season wouldn’t be reason for concern for many teams, and it turns out it isn’t for South Vermillion either.
The Wildcats, who have gone six seasons without losing a sectional game (five championships, one season lost to COVID-19), are arguably the dominant program in the Wabash Valley but went into Friday’s game with traditional rival Riverton Parke on the heels of a run-rule loss to West Vigo a night earlier.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, however, the home team was back to its old tricks. The Wildcats picked up a Wabash River Conference win 10-0, needing to bat just four times.
“We’ve been not as concerned with going 24-2 this year,” SV coach Sean Boardman said with a slight smile after Friday’s contest. “We’re more concerned with getting our pieces in the right place and getting everybody to contribute.”
That was certainly the case against the Panthers. South Vermillion pounded out 10 hits — plus some line-drive outs — and didn’t strike out even once on offense, and played errorless softball defensively including a couple of heady plays by second baseman Calee Coleman and a game-ending gem by third baseman Rayven Wilson. Adyson Smith pitched a five-hitter and was at her best with runners on base.
Oh, and the Wildcats also have one of the best players in the state in Murray State commit Kenley Minor, their junior center fielder.
Minor set the tone for the entire game on the third pitch in the bottom of the first inning. She tripled over the head of the Panther left fielder, scored on Kalli Crouch’s bunt, and two Riverton Parke errors helped 10 Wildcats come to the plate in the frame — although Minor was retired for the last out.
“We didn’t come to play,” said coach Sarah Haltom of the Panthers — who felt her team should have beaten South Vermillion in the first conference game between the two — after the game. “[The Wildcats] played better than we did, and the team that plays the best wins.”
Smith and Panther reliever Jaleigh Inman breezed through the next two innings, and the visitors had their chance to make a game of it in the top of the fourth. Singles by E.J. Ugoletti and Haylee Mathas and a walk to Bailey Duke loaded the bases with nobody out, but Smith got a strikeout, a popup and a tap back to the circle to escape the jam.
Smith also gave up two hits in the top of the fifth — a one-out double by Maddie Lumaye and an infield single by Lizzy Leitgabel — but by that time she had a 10-run lead to work with thanks to a five-run bottom of the fourth that included her leadoff double and other two-base hits by Crouch, Hannah Boardman (her third hit of the game) and Mady Crim. Wilson protected the 10-run margin with a diving stop and force at third to end the game early.
“We had a pretty good game plan and the kids stuck with it,” coach Boardman said afterward. “And we were a heck of a lot more focused [than in some of the losses].”
“We switched some things up tonight and it didn’t work in our favor,” Haltom concluded. “We are young out there and inexperienced, but [challenging games are] what they need.”
