South Vermillion and Edgewood picked up victories Wednesday in the Class 3A Northview Sectional quarterfinals for boys high school basketball, setting up a 7:30 semifinal matchup Friday night.
Northview and Indian Creek, the only team not to play yet after getting a bye, will meet at 6 p.m. Friday in the other semifinal game.
South Vermillion, which had a large roster turnover during the regular season due to an off-the-court situation, still had enough left to record an easy 88-44 win over winless Brown County.
The basketball Wildcats poured in 24 points in the first period, 32 in the second period and 23 in the fourth period before reserves chipped in with nine in the final period.
Lucas Bush led the Wildcats with 21 points, while Dallas Coleman added 19, Aden Wallace 15 and Dylan Cinder 12.
Brown County’s Jesse Hubbard, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, had 20 points for the Eagles.
In the nightcap, Edgewood played an efficient 32 minutes in eliminating West Vigo 68-59.
The Mustangs hit 22 of 35 shots overall, including 7 of 14 from long range.
Edgewood led 14-8 at the first stop and 28-19 at halftime.
The Mustangs hit 6 of 9 shots in the opening period, including the final eight to wipe out an 8-6 Viking lead. Edgewood slowly pulled away in the second period, increasing its margin to 28-19 at the half.
Talan Boehler hit a pair of treys in the final 1:28 to help keep his team close, and Jensen Turner opened the second half with a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to 28-21.
Edgewood then took off on a 7-0 run to extend its lead to 35-21.
Zeke Tanoos, held to six first-half points by the tough Edgewood defense, scored three baskets in the final half of the third period to help the Vikings stay within 43-32 at the final stop. Included in those was a cutback bucket at the buzzer.
Turner opened the final period with a trey, but Edgewood’s Carl Norris scored five straight points to break things open again.
Then it was Carson Huttenlocker’s turn, as the sophomore guard hit a pair of free throws, a basket and a trey to give Edgewood at 55-40 lead with 3:19 left.
West Vigo then went into a pressing defense, and was able to find its most energy of the evening. A Ryan Smith trey followed by a Tanoos trey cut the deficit to 60-55 with 36 seconds left, but the Mustangs were smart enough to get the ball into the hands of Xzander Hammonds.
West Vigo fouled Hammonds six times in the period and he hit 12 straight free throws to end any Viking comeback hopes.
Tanoos had 26 points, while Turner added 15.
SOUTH VERMILLION (88) — Beverly 0 0-0 0, Wonder 4 2-2 12, Wallace 5 2-3 15, Coleman 8 3-4 19, Terry 3 0-0 6, Cox 0 0-0 0, Bush 7 7-11 21, Straw 1 2-2 4, Spires 0 4-4 4, Wilson 1 3-4 6. Totals 24 FG, 24-32 FT, 88 TP.
BROWN COUNTY (44) — Bond 3 0-0 7, Wrightsman 1 0-0 2, Lewis 1 0-0 2, Hubbard 10 0-0 20, Harden 0 0-0 0, Horn 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 FG, 2-4 FT, 44 TP.
South Vermillion 24 32 23 9 — 88
Brown County 8 20 10 6 — 44
3-point goals — Wonder 2, Wallace 2, Wilson 1, Bond 1, Hammond 1.
EDGEWOOD (68) — Hammonds 2-6 13-14 18, Huttenlocker 4-6 2-2 12, Boggs 4-5 3-4 11, White 3-6 1-4 7, Ranard 3-4 0-0 7, McCullough 3-3 0-0 6, Norris 3-5 1-1 7. Totals 22-35 FG, 17-21 FT, 68 TP.
WEST VIGO (59) — Tanoos 10-20 3-4 26, Boehler 3-9 0-0 9, Fosdick 2-3 0-0 4, Turner 4-11 4-5 15, Smith 2-4 0-0 5, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 FG, 7-9 FT, 59 TP.
Edgewood 14 14 15 25 — 68
West Vigo 8 11 13 27 — 59
3-point shooting — Edgewood 7-14 (Hammonds 1-4, Huttenlocker 2-4, Boggs 3-4, White 0-1, Ranard 1-1), WV 10-27 (Tanoos 3-6, Boehler 3-8, Turner 3-10, Smith 1-3).
Next — South Vermillion (9-15) and Edgewood (10-14) will square off in the sectional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday. West Vigo, which had no seniors on this season’s team, finished 12-13.
