In the Western Indiana Conference girls high school basketball standings last season, Northview finished 9-1 and Sullivan 8-2.
Both were really good teams, but both trailed Indian Creek at 10-0.
Indian Creek isn't expected to be any worse this season, so knocking the Braves off their pedestal will be difficult to be put it mildly. But the Knights and Golden Arrows will give it their best shot.
So will West Vigo, but a season preview for the Vikings ran earlier this week. Therefore, this story is a preview for the rest of the WIC.
Northview ended up 21-5 overall in 2021-22, but lost four senior starters to graduation from that squad.
Does that mean eighth-year coach Zack Keyes has an empty cupboard? Not necessarily.
This week, he listed his starters as 6-foot Grace Jones at center, 6-0 junior Brooklyn Eldridge and 6-0 sophomore Brynlee Clarke at forwards and 5-7 senior Audri Spencer and 5-3 freshman Reagin White at guards. Spencer was the other starter last season, averaging about 13 points per game, and she comes with a significant amount of varsity experience.
"Brynlee Clarke will be a major factor on defense and offense," Keyes mentioned. "Brooklyn Eldridge also will play a big role. I'm hopeful that Reagin White can give us some ballhandling and shooting help. Grace Jones is a solid defender/rebounder.
"Rachel Rounds [a 5-10 sophomore forward] will give us shooting/rebounding off the bench. Probably our biggest weakness will be varsity experience. The greatest strength will ideally be on the defensive end of the floor. Audri is our leader and we will go as she goes. Others who will get minutes include freshmen Aubrey Miller and Rori Dowell, sophomore Dalaena White and senior Katie Buchanan."
Asked which team should be favored to win the WIC, Keyes left no doubt about his answer.
"Indian Creek is the favorite in the conference and a top-10 team in the state," he replied.
That doesn't mean Keyes and the Knights won't show up to face the Braves on Jan. 20 in Brazil. Northview's first game, though, will be Saturday night at home against Mooresville.
"Always thankful to God for another year of coaching," Keyes emphasized.
At Sullivan, Julie Meeks is beginning her 20th season in charge of the Golden Arrows and 25th season as a head coach. Her 2021-22 Arrows finished 17-6 overall.
"I have two seniors returning from the starting lineup — 5-foot-10 power forward Klaire Williams and 5-5 guard Avery Wiltermood," Meeks told the Tribune-Star. "Both are leaders on and off the court, sound academic students and both are team captains. Klaire is a strong rebounder and offensive player. She can play with her back to the basket and has a good 15-foot shot. . . . We need her to score in double figures this season.
"Avery is our floor leader. She is a strong wing guard with a good perimeter shot. She is looking to drive more and create and we will need that. She also needs to get in double figures. Klaire and Avery are both excellent athletes who play multiple sports at our high school. They have contributed themselves to being committed to Sullivan High School and the sports they play. I look forward to coaching them this season. They are great kids to have. I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to coach them both."
Meeks listed the team's strengths as bench depth and post play.
"There are several players who could start on any given night," she continued. "Our lineup [from game to game] will depend on how we match up and 'are we able to defend?' We will need to improve on defending guard play and perimeter shots. Right now, it's early. But we definitely need to improve on defense. We definitely have to utilize our posts and get them the ball. Our goal is to look in and have some good post play, then it will open up the perimeter. I do have guards who can shoot the 3[-pointer].
"Avari Kelley would be my newcomer, 5-4 freshman. She will start as my point guard. She is young but has the savvy for the game. She is a competitor. I have not had a true point guard in several years. I am excited to have a point guard. She is a great kid and I am looking forward to coaching her."
Other potential starters and significant contributors are 6-0 sophomore center Jacie Wilson, 5-10 junior power forward Lexi Grindstaff, 5-6 junior guard Lexis Drake and 5-3 junior guard Kimber Ladson.
"Jacie will be a strong presence in the post for us," Meeks said. "She started a lot as a freshman [last season]. She can take away a lot of shots, is a solid rebounder and I look for her to score some points in the paint for us.
"I have been impressed with Grindstaff's effort and leadership at practice. 'Grindy' plays well with the other post players, always looking for the high-low. She is very active in the post wanting the ball. Drake is an excellent 3-point shooter, She is a physically strong player who is going to give us some scoring. Kimber also is a pure shooter who will give us perimeter scoring."
Meeks added the names of sophomores who should provide depth: 5-4 guard Cabela Golish, 5-8 guard/forward Aphtyn Earley and 5-6 guard/forward Isabelle Harris.
Sullivan will open its new season Friday at Vincennes Lincoln.
Regarding the WIC, Meeks didn't disagree with the belief that Indian Creek should be a powerhouse.
"Indian Creek is loaded with talent and I believe they would be the favorite for the WIC," she admitted. "Northview has a good team that also can contend for the WIC. I have a different team this year after graduating the Shorter twins [Gracie and Delainey] that were both 1,000-point scorers. I believe I have girls who have the potential to step up their game. I am looking forward to seeing what this group of girls can do."
West Vigo coach Jon Kirchoff was equally concerned about the Braves from Trafalgar being unbeatable.
"I am not sure anyone can touch Indian Creek with their guard [junior Lauren Foster] and center [6-4 junior Faith Wiseman], who are both potential All-State candidates," he said.
To make matters worse for the rest of the conference, the Braves will get to use a talented transfer from Brown County, 5-9 senior Abby Fleetwood, who sat out last season.
