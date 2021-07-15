When former Wabash Valley high school baseball players Canton Terry and Cole Whitlock joined the Terre Haute-based Rex summer wood-bat team May 29 for its third game of the season, at the Danville Dans, they expected their stint to last two weeks.
But “two weeks” have carried into mid-July and likely will continue until the end of the season.
“At the beginning of summer, I was getting ready to go to my job in Indianapolis,” explained Terry, a former South Vermillion standout who played catcher for Wabash College until he graduated in May.
“Early on a Saturday morning, [the Rex] asked me if I wanted to play that night because the only catcher they had got hurt.”
Rex management didn’t need to twist Terry’s arm.
“I came and played after about five weeks removed from school ball,” he mentioned.
In his first four games with the Rex, Terry went 7 for 13 with two doubles, four walks, four runs batted in and three runs scored. On June 18, he homered in a 7-5 home loss to the Springfield Sliders.
The 6-foot, 200-pound Terry had made it clear he wanted to stay with the Prospect League squad beyond his original two-week contract and the Rex obliged.
“I delayed my [Indianapolis] job with the hope of maybe signing a [pro] contract somewhere,” Terry said during a rain-delay break last weekend. “It’s a blast playing here.”
Terry said he had played for the Rex briefly in 2019, “but that was just for a week or two” when Tyler Wampler was the manager.
Although a recent slump has dropped Terry’s 2021 batting average, Rex current manager A.J. Reed — a former major-leaguer — is glad to keep the 22-year-old Clinton native around.
“Canton came here to help us when we needed a catcher,” Reed told the Tribune-Star. “He played really well and we gave him the option to see if he wanted to stick around and play the whole summer. . . . He stuck around and we’re happy to have him. He’s done well for us.”
Meanwhile, Whitlock — a Terre Haute South graduate who just completed his sophomore season with Anderson University — remembers getting a call from Reed in late May.
“He asked if I wanted to pitch for a few weeks,” Whitlock noted. “They needed some pitchers and I said yes. And I joined the team for the third game of the season at Danville.”
The 5-8, 150-pound left-handler started on the mound that night but got a no-decision. Through Wednesday, Whitlock owned a 2-1 record with a 5.97 earned-run average in 13 appearances, including four starts.
Whitlock ended up taking a full-time roster spot when another player waited until after the season started to inform Reed he would not be playing for the Rex in 2021.
That was just fine with Whitlock.
“[Reed] asked me to join for the rest of the season,” he recalled. “It’s a lot of fun, just getting to play with a few of the guys I’ve played with before and meeting a lot of new guys.”
“We brought him on as a temp [just like with Terry],” Reed pointed out. “He’ll stick around and he’ll be here the rest of the summer as well. Cole’s done well for us. He’s had his rough outings, but for the most part he’s done really well for us. He gives us a left-handed option out of the bullpen.”
Regardless of what happens beyond this season, the goals of Terry and Whitlock for 2021 remain the same as the Rex took a 6-6 second-half record into their scheduled game Thursday night at the Champion City Kings.
“Hopefully, we can keep winning,” Terry said of the Rex, who had a four-game winning streak going last week. “If we can just keep guys healthy and keep playing the way we have been, I think we can really turn our season around.”
“Hopefully, we’ll just keep winning games,” Whitlock echoed. “Then maybe slip into a playoff spot in the second half of the season and try to win a championship.”
The Rex will play host to the Cape Catfish for a 6:30 contest Friday night at Bob Warn Field.
