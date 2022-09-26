West Vigo entered Monday's high school volleyball clash at Terre Haute South winless through its first 20 matches this season.
Going against the host Braves, who often resemble a well-oiled machine when they're firing on all cylinders, the Vikings weren't likely to stop their losing trend . . . and they didn't.
Yet they still played hard — and fairly well in the first set — but South prevailed 25-16, 25-9, 25-9 as 6-foot Lilly Merk posted five kills while playing only in the first set and Mia Loyd was honored for surpassing the 2,000-assist mark for her career before this PINK Out match benefiting the PINK of Terre Haute organization. Both are juniors who said Monday they are undecided about where they will attend college in two years.
"Our goal is to strive to be like South has developed here," West Vigo first-year coach David Basan told the Tribune-Star. "We're young, so it's going to take some time."
South coach Brian Payne said he praised West Vigo's players afterward for how hard they fought in the first two sets.
"West is a little bit less experienced now," Payne mentioned. "I was glad all of our kids got an opportunity to play tonight."
The Vikings jumped ahead 1-0 and 4-1 after a kill by Izzy Blevins, but South answered with five consecutive points — two on Merk kills — to catapult on top 6-4. Bella Holmes joined teammate Merk in the killing spree by posting two of her own, boosting the Braves' advantage to 10-7.
West Vigo didn't get closer than two points for the rest of the first set. South put the Vikings out of reach by increasing its 18-13 lead to 23-13 with Loyd serving four of those points, including an ace. After the visitors crept within 23-16, the Braves closed the set on back-to-back inaccurate returns by their opponents.
The home team jumped ahead 6-0 in the second set, utilizing kills by Holmes and Jayden Thompson while Merk cheered them from the bench. Leading 10-6, South rattled off five points in a row — including two Loyd kills, one soft and one hard, and one each by Holmes and Shalane Blakely — to pad its cushion to 15-6.
A Jaycee Elkins kill temporarily put a stop to the Braves' momentum, then another 5-0 spurt — highlighted by a pair of kills from Blakey — hiked South's lead to 20-7. An ace served by Holmes stamped an exclamation point on the end the Braves' second-set victory.
In the final set, South soared ahead 4-0, 7-2, 12-5 and 16-6 (after two straight aces from Lucee Sauer). The Braves' final three points were secured on a kill from Kaylee McDonald and a pair of kills from Blakey.
"We've got to pass the ball," Basan emphasized. "When we don't pass well, we're not able to attack at the net."
From the South perspective, Merk thought the first set was "a little rough" for the Braves, but only for bits and pieces of it.
"I had some good hits," she added, "and our team defense was good too."
