Western teams shine at Pre-Nats

After a two-year hiatus to Louisville in 2017 and Wisconsin in 2018, the NCAA Under Armour Pre-National Cross Country Invitational made its return to Terre Haute’s LaVern Gibson Championship Course on Saturday morning.
The Pre-Nationals, designed as a test race for the NCAA Division I championships next month, brought droves of teams from across the country into town, including some of the top-ranked programs.
Those schools took part in the first two of the six races held Saturday in what was called the Blue Division.
Washington (84 points) won the Women’s 6K race, edging out BYU (87), as well as Colorado (126), Michigan (164), Florida State (204), which rounded out the top-five, respectively.
BYU senior Erika Birk (20:02) finished first in the Blue Division, with Auburn’s Joyce Kimeli (20:09) and Colorado’s Sage Hurta (20:10) taking second and third.
Birk, who had raced at LaVern previously, said she kept telling herself throughout the race to remain patient, which paid off in a big way.
“I think going into the race, I was a little unsure how I was going to feel, but I know we’ve had such good practices that it doesn’t really matter how you feel on the day of the race,” Birk said. “I came in with the idea of being patient, that was my race-plan, and I really stayed with it.”
Her teammate Conner Mantz, on the men’s side, also was the 8K Blue Division champion, winning a tightly fought race over Campbell’s Amon Kemboi (23:22) and Oklahoma State’s Isai Rodriguez (23:23).
Mantz, who was waiting at the start line for his race to begin, took notice of the way Birk finished hers, and said it gave him the motivation to do the same.
“I was getting a little anxious to get to the front of the group, but then I was like, ‘Oh, wait. It’s a long race, it’s windy. I don’t want to be the one pushing the pace,’” Mantz recalled. “I watched the women’s race and saw that my teammate Erika Birk was able to take the win in the last 400 and I thought, ‘If I wait until then, I could be up there.’”
Kemboi and Rodriguez were bunched together with Mantz coming down the final straightaway. The Cougar sophomore said he could feel them on his heels and knew what was needed to win, which helped his team (81) narrowly get past Colorado (83) to become champions. Iona (140), Washington (160) and Ole Miss (174) rounded out the top-five, respectively.
“I just kept telling myself after we hit the start line again, ‘You’ve only got less than 70 seconds left.’ I just kept looking at the clock and was like, ‘I can keep pushing for another 50 seconds, another 45 seconds, another 40 seconds,’ and eventually towards the end, I could see the finish,” said Mantz.
Indiana State took part in the White Division races.
In the Men’s 8K action, Cincinnati’s Aaron Bienenfeld (24:04) took home first-place individually, while IUPUI (140) was the team champion.
The Sycamores were represented in the top 10 by sophomore Noah Hufnagel (25:12), who finished ninth.
“I’m excited,” Hufnagel said of his finish. “I was talking to coach [Kyle Walsh] beforehand and we were thinking top 25, but top 10 is way better than top 25.”
Erica Birk (@BYUCougars) won Women’s 6K Blue Division with a time of 20:02.6 pic.twitter.com/vHZp1cdVVj— Adler Ingalsbe (@ADeez03) October 19, 2019
San Francisco’s Aoibhe Richardson (20:32) won the Women’s 6K White Division race to keep her undefeated season intact. Arizona (121) was the team champion.
Indiana State had two top-50 finishers in Michaela Ward (22:08) and Alli Workman (22:16).
The Sycamores finished 17th in the men’s race and 20th in the women’s.
Michigan’s Emma Sloan (21:02) won the Women’s 6K Open Race to round out the afternoon at LaVern, a course that garnered praise by fans, as well as coaches and athletes.
“I love the course,” Birk said. “I love this course, I just love it.”
Women’s 6K Blue Division results
Team scores — Washington 84, BYU 87, Colorado 126, Michigan 164, Florida State 204, Illinois 268, Virginia Tech 292, Butler 306, Boston College 358, Ole Miss 376, Oklahoma State 380, Boise State 383, Yale 412, Duke 444, Vanderbilt 494, North Carolina 502, Wichita State 525, Kentucky 532, Alabama 534, Cornell 567, California 573, Liberty 579, UC Davis 585, Iowa 597, Weber State 610, Loyola 663, Northern Illinois 664, Georgia 679, Virginia 711, Lipscomb 730, Toledo 745, Xavier 758, Eastern Michigan 823, Montana State 830, Miami (OH) 833, Kansas 933, Arkansas State 966.
Top 20 — Erika Birk (BYU) 20:02, Joyce Kimeli (Auburn) 20:09, Sage Hurta (Colorado) 20:10, Courtney Wayment (BYU) 20:10, Ericka VanderLende (Michigan) 20:13, Katie Rainsberger (Washington) 20:14, Winny Koskei (Wichita State) 20:23, Molly Born (Oklahoma State) 20:24, Taylor Somers (Oklahoma State) 20:26, Tabor Scholl (Colorado) 20:27, Elizabeth Funderburk (Florida State) 20:29, Shona McCulloh (Washington) 20:30, Kayley DeLay (Yale) 20:31, Olivia Hoj (BYU) 20:32, Adelyn Ackley (Liberty) 20:33, Anna Kostarellis (Xavier) 20:33, Ashley Tutt (Northern Illinois) 20:34, Emily Royston (Butler) 20:34, Paige Hofstad (North Carolina) 20:35, Anna Camp (BYU) 20:36.
Men’s 8K Blue Division results
Team scores — BYU 81, Colorado 83, Iona 140, Washington 160, Ole Miss 174, Florida State 250, Virginia Tech 252, Villanova 297, Weber State 307, Iowa 322, Oklahoma State 397, Minnesota 435, Arkansas 438, Campbell 474, Nebraska 493, Montana State 497, North Carolina 502, Butler 524, Kansas 532, Liberty 534, South Dakota State 543, Dartmouth 569, Yale 576, Duke 587, Louisville 589, Indiana 626, Eastern Michigan 657, Kansas State 693, Kentucky 698, Wichita State 716, UTEP 760, UMASS Lowell 842, Cornell 852, Miami (OH) 583, Lipscomb 875, Dayton 956, East Tennessee State 989, Arkansas State 1,037.
Top 20 — Conner Mantz (BYU) 23:20, Amon Kemboi (Campbell) 23:22, Isai Rodriguez (Oklahoma State) 23:23, Jacob Heslington (BYU) 23:26, George Kusche (Nebraska) 23:31, Ehab El-Sandali (Iona) 23:33, Andrew Jordan (Washington) 23:33, John Dressel (Colorado) 23:34, Joe Klecker (Colorado), Johnjack Millar (Iona) 23:36, Kashon Harrison (Colorado) 23:37, Waleed Suliman (Ole Miss) 23:42, Titus Cheruiyot (UTEP) 23:43, Brandon Garnica (BYU) 23:46, Kasey Knevelbaard (Florida State) 23:47, Alec Basten (Minnesota) 23:49, Eduardo Herrera (Colorado) 23:51, Daniel Carney (BYU) 23:51, Peter Seufer (Virginia Tech) 23:52, Nathan Mylenek (Iowa) 23:53.
Women’s 6K White Division results
Team scores — Arizona 121, Iona 187, Nebraska 220, UTEP 227, Northwestern 237, Delaware 249, Eastern Kentucky 260, Louisville 261, South Dakota State 273, San Francisco 294, Dayton 321, Ohio 327, Cincinnati 331, Oakland 342, IUPUI 357, Milwaukee 381, Western Michigan 383, Missouri State 383, Saint Louis 384, Indiana State 407, Indiana 418, Kansas State 440, Campbell 446, Oklahoma 562, Southern Illinois 585, Western Illinois 723.
Top 20 — Aoibhe Richardson (San Francisco) 20:32, Egle Morenaite (Iona) 20:46, Jennie Baragar-Petrash (Arizona) 20:47, Winny Koech (UTEP) 20:50, Maggie Schneider (Oakland) 20:50, Anna Donnay (South Dakota State) 20:52, Ivine Chemutai (Louisville) 20:54, Linda Cheruiyot (UTEP) 21:11, Erika Freyhof (Nebraska) 21:15, Bailey Beery (Louisville) 21:17, Kayla Young (Arizona) 21:21, Rachel Levy (Oakland) 21:22, Violah Seromot (Eastern Kentucky) 21:23, Rachel McCardell (Northwestern) 21:24, Meg Swietlik (Milwaukee) 21:26, Carolyne Chepkosgei (UTEP) 21:26, Gemma Nuttall (Iona) 21:27, Kassidy Manning (Louisville) 21:27, Megan Kress (Saint Louis) 21:31, Judi Jones (Nebraska) 21:38.
Indiana State — Michaela Ward 22:08, Alli Workman 22:16, Jocelyn Quiles 22:53, Tara Cassidy 23:10, Brooklyn Hey 24:15, Emma Hayward 24:29.
Men’s 8K White Division results
Team scores — IUPUI 140, Ohio 146, San Francisco 170, Georgia 181, Vanderbilt 182, Oakland 198, Central Michigan 200, Norfolk State 216, Cincinnati 225, Milwaukee 234, Arizona 234, UC Davis 237, Toledo 272, Saint Louis 288, Oklahoma 303, Eastern Kentucky 354, Indiana State 364, Southern Illinois 425, Xavier 453, Western Illinois 596.
Top 20 — Aaron Bienenfeld (Cincinnati) 24:04, Josh Park (Ohio) 24:46, Andrew Snyder (San Francisco) 24:50, Carlos Villarreal (Arizona) 24:55, Nick Laning (Vanderbilt) 25:01, Raymond Korir (Toledo) 25:02, Connor Goetz (Oakland) 25:02, Nicholas Yanek (Georgia) 25:06, Noah Hufnagel (Indiana State) 25:12, Ben Savage (IUPUI) 25:14, Corey Thornton (Milwaukee) 25:16, Evans Cheruiyot (Norfolk State) 25:19, Shem Kemboi (Arizona) 25:22, Meshack Kipchirchir (Norfolk State) 25:25, Ryman Crone (UC Davis) 25:25, Sam Stevens (San Francisco) 25:26, Harrison Thomas (Vanderbilt) 25:26, Matthew Estopinal (Vanderbilt) 25:26, Connor Wuori (Oakland) 25:28, Griffin Butler (Ohio) 25:30.
Other Indiana State — Mitchell Hopf 26:11, Cale Kilian 27:12, Justin Niederhaus 27:55, Jackson Krieg 28:13, Wyatt Wyman 29:32.
