It wasn’t the easiest phone call Hattie Westerfeld has ever had to make.
It was late summer of 2021 and she had to tell her new basketball coach, Indiana State’s Chad Killinger, that she’d blown out her knee in an open gym.
Her other knee this time.
Westerfeld, ISU’s 6-foot-3 senior forward from Batesville, had surgery in August of 2021 to repair tears in her anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in her left knee (after having her right knee operated on, for a different injury, while she was in high school).
She’s back on the court this season, after sitting out all of the 2021-2022 season, and hoping to play a key role in ISU’s rotation of post players. In the Sycamores’ season-opening win over Saint Louis last week, she had six rebounds, tying for team leadership, and scored what Killinger thought might have been the most important basket of the game as her team came from 13 points down in the fourth quarter.
And she learned a funny thing last year while sitting out. Like Yogi Berra once said, “You can observe a lot by watching.”
“Watching from the sidelines, I watched people shoot and I watched how the ball came off the rim,” she explained after practice one day this week. “That helped with my positioning. Defensively, it helped me a ton, and it helped my defensive rebounding . . . I’m a better shooter than before.
“I spectated a lot,” she added with a laugh. “A lot of people say I should have done this a year ago.”
It shouldn’t be surprising that Westerfeld, obviously with her sense of humor very much intact, found a way to learn something while being unable to actually get on the court. Although she’s listed as a redshirt junior on the ISU roster and would have another year of eligibility if she wanted it, she graduated last spring after three years — she was a straight-A student in high school — and will have her M.B.A. at the end of this school year.
“A great kid,” Killinger described this week. “Works hard, comes from a great family . . . the things that are important to our program I think are important to her.”
Westerfeld’s recovery from the 2021 injury was impressive, her coach added.
“I have a lot of respect for kids who come back from injuries. It’s not easy,” Killinger said. “Mentally is the toughest part, especially when she also dealt with it in high school.”
“Rehab was hard,” Westerfeld agreed. “Mobility came easy . . . but the strength part was a little tougher. I was cleared [medically] on July 11, after 11 months . . . but it was September or October before I finally trusted the knee fully.”
A year from now she expects to be using her education to help with the family business. The Westerfelds have a farm in Batesville and raise and breed Belgian draft horses, which they take to competitions throughout North America.
But there are still things she wants to accomplish at ISU, although they aren’t really personal goals.
“I want to have a winning season with these girls,” she said, many of whom have been with her four years since being part of Vicki Hall’s brand-new-team plan. “We’ve matured a lot, we’ve grown a lot.” A winning season, and playing in postseason, “is something we deserve,” Westerfeld said.
Her part does not involve stardom. “I just want to be the best player I can be, and play to my strengths,” she said.
Westerfeld has special feelings for Indiana State, which of course is already her alma mater.
“There have been ups and downs for sure,” she said, “but [being at ISU] has helped me to deal with things as a person. I’ll miss the team camaraderie the most, and the community atmosphere that Terre Haute brings.”
- — Indiana State will try for its second straight win on Wednesday night, with Central Michigan coming to Hulman Center for a 6 p.m. game.
The visiting Chippewas are currently 0-2, having lost 71-64 to Valparaiso and 71-60 to Oakland, and they were a 4-25 team a year ago.
Don’t be fooled, Killinger warned.
“They are an interesting team,” the ISU coach said. “They got some kids from the transfer portal and they are very dangerous, with good size at every position.”
Leading scorer for CMU so far has been 6-1 freshman Sydney Harris, averaging 15 points per game, but Killinger is wary of one of the transfers on the CMU roster. Rochelle Norris is a 6-5 junior who played two years at West Virginia, then sat out last season at Virginia Tech before getting to Mt. Pleasant.
“[The Chippewas] are similar to us in that they can go small or go big,” Killinger said. “We’ve got to do a really good job defensively, challenge their shots, and they’ll be one of the best offensive rebounding teams we’ll face all year.”
Killinger described his first year with the Sycamores as one in which he was teaching his players how to compete, and last week’s comeback win might be considered evidence that progress has been made. “The extra-effort plays are why we won against Saint Louis,” the coach said.
“This year is a matter of learning how to win,” he added.
Killinger broke down last season to 32 plays that cost the Sycamores 11 wins, the difference between going 11-20 and 22-9.
“In 31 games, that’s one play per game,” the coach said, “so our theme this year is ‘One more.’ One more pass, one more rep in the weight room, things like that.”
Central Michigan at ISU
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: Hulman Center.
Webstream: ESPN+.
Records: ISU 1-0, CMU 0-2.
Series: Tied 4-4. CMU won the last meeting 77-67 in Mt. Pleasant in 2017, while ISU’s last win was 76-57 in November of 2009.
Last time out: ISU beat Saint Louis 64-62 on Nov. 7. CMU lost 71-60 at Oakland on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.